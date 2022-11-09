Read news from:
French nuclear plant reports ruptured pipe during safety test

A nuclear power plant in central France has failed a safety check after a pipe linked to the reactor cooling system ruptured during testing, EDF has said.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:39 CET
The Civaux nuclear power plant. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

The incident at the Civaux plant, which is offline for maintenance and tests, risks delaying its return to service at a time that France is worried about its ability to produce enough electricity over the winter.

The plant, the most modern in the French network, was shut in August 2021 after corrosion problems were detected in the welds used in its emergency cooling system.

The incident in Civaux on November 2nd “was absolutely not a weld that gave way”, Regis Clement, deputy head of EDF’s nuclear production unit, told reporters.

A pipe linked to the primary cooling system of one of the reactors ruptured, leading high-pressure steam to escape as well as a radioactive “metal object” that had to be retrieved via a robot, Clement added.

Around 80 cubic metres of waste water resulting from the leak had been captured.

“There is no risk for the environment or for public health,” the deputy head of France’s IRSN nuclear safety regulator, Karine Herviou, told franceinfo radio.

The discovery of the corroded welds at Civaux last August led EDF to shut 12 reactors built to the same design for testing.

Almost half of the country’s 56 reactors are currently offline, meaning the country is expected to have to buy electricity from the European electricity market this winter.

The Civaux plant had been scheduled to come back on stream in January. Clement said it was “too early” to say if the ruptured pipe would delay this.

Under pressure from the government to speed up its maintenance work, Clement said on Tuesday that EDF was aiming to have 42 reactors online by December 1st and 46 by January 1st, compared to just 30 currently.

Around 500 specialist welders are currently working on the cooling systems, including 100 contractors brought in from the United States and Canada.

ENERGY

French government call for ‘price shield’ on train tickets

Ticket prices on French trains will increase in 2023, but there will be a 'price shield' to keep the increases below inflation, according to the transport minister.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:14 CET
French government call for 'price shield' on train tickets

Transport minister Clément Beaune, interviewed on Sunday, said that ticket prices will rise in “early 2023”.

However he said he had asked the state-owned rail operator SNCF to work on a bouclier tarifaire (price shield) in order to keep the rises below inflation. Inflation in France is currently running at around seven percent.

Although details of the new fare structure are yet to be confirmed, Beaune told RTL that the price shield would mainly be applied to the high-speed TGV trains, with “those who need the train every day, those on low incomes and young people who use the budget OuiGo lines” protected from price rises.

Explained: How France is keeping its inflation rate (relatively) low

SNCF boss Jean-Pierre Farandou said that the railway company anticipates an increase in its electricity bill of at least €1.6 billion in 2023.

“If we were to pass on this increase directly to the cost of the ticket, we would have to increase TGV tickets by 10 percent,” said Farandou at a Senate hearing in September. But he added: “Rest assured, we will not pass on 100 percent of the costs to customers.”

How to save money travelling by train in France

The French government has already imposed a price shield on utility bills, with gas prices frozen at 2021 levels and electricity price rises capped at four percent. This will change from the beginning of 2023, when utility companies will be able to raise prices by up to 15 percent – a monthly increase of around €20 for the average household.

A fuel rebate of 30 cents a litre has also benefited motorists filling up their cars with petrol or diesel, but French consumers have seen prices rise for food and other everyday items.

