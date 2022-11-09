Read news from:
France to put 13 on trial over alleged Macron plot

Thirteen people from far-right political circles have been ordered to stand trial for allegedly plotting to attack President Emmanuel Macron, according to legal sources.

Published: 9 November 2022 16:44 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron commemorating the centenary of the First World War, in Pompey, northern France, on November 5, 2018. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / POOL / AFP)

A total of 11 men and two women who were part of a Facebook group called the “Barjols” (Crazies) are suspected of plotting attacks on Macron and members of his government, as well as mosques and migrants.

Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a retired man, is suspected of being the leader and had allegedly discussed attacking Macron in public with a ceramic knife which could not be detected in advance by security services.

Police swooped on the group and made arrests in 2018 after Bouyer drove to Moselle in eastern France where Macron was attending a memorial on the centenary of the end of the World War I.

Investigating magistrates decided to order a trial from January 12 to February 2 next year, according to their written decision which was seen by AFP.

The suspects face charges of terrorist conspiracy and preparing terrorist acts which carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

“It has been established that violent plans were being drawn up by members of the Barjols groups… with intent to cause serious public order disturbances through intimidation and terror,” the magistrates wrote.

Firstly “by carrying out violent acts against the head of state and members of the government in order to overthrow public institutions by force and also by targeting symbolic locations such as mosques or specific groups such as migrants in order to influence the policies of the government.”

France criticised for forcing suspects to unlock phones

Activists have accused French judges of imperilling the right to a fair trial after making it an offence for a suspect to refuse to unlock their mobile phone.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:54 CET
France’s highest appeals court, the Cour de Cassation, ruled on Monday that a passcode could be regarded as a “decryption key” and refusing to hand it over was punishable by up to three years in jail and a massive fine.

Campaign group Fair Trials said in a statement that everyone had the right not to incriminate themselves, describing it as “an essential guarantee of a fair trial”.

“Forcing people to open their mobile phones threatens this right,” said the group’s Ilze Tralmaka.

“People should not be forced to actively cooperate with an investigation against them under the threat of criminal conviction.”

The court was considering the decisions of several lower courts stretching back to 2019 when a man was convicted of cannabis possession but acquitted of refusing to hand over his passcode.

The decision was upheld on appeal, rejected on higher appeal but reaffirmed by the lower court, which refused to change the decision.

Prosecutors eventually took the case to the country’s highest appeal court arguing that the initial trial judge had wrongly excluded phone passcodes from the legal definition of “decryption key”.

The Cour de Cassation agreed and ordered the case to be retried.

