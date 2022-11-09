Read news from:
CRIME

France criticised for forcing suspects to unlock phones

Activists have accused French judges of imperilling the right to a fair trial after making it an offence for a suspect to refuse to unlock their mobile phone.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:54 CET
A lawyer uses a mobile phone. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

France’s highest appeals court, the Cour de Cassation, ruled on Monday that a passcode could be regarded as a “decryption key” and refusing to hand it over was punishable by up to three years in jail and a massive fine.

Campaign group Fair Trials said in a statement that everyone had the right not to incriminate themselves, describing it as “an essential guarantee of a fair trial”.

“Forcing people to open their mobile phones threatens this right,” said the group’s Ilze Tralmaka.

“People should not be forced to actively cooperate with an investigation against them under the threat of criminal conviction.”

The court was considering the decisions of several lower courts stretching back to 2019 when a man was convicted of cannabis possession but acquitted of refusing to hand over his passcode.

The decision was upheld on appeal, rejected on higher appeal but reaffirmed by the lower court, which refused to change the decision.

Prosecutors eventually took the case to the country’s highest appeal court arguing that the initial trial judge had wrongly excluded phone passcodes from the legal definition of “decryption key”.

The Cour de Cassation agreed and ordered the case to be retried.

CRIME

11 French bishops accused of sexual violence, announces church group

Eleven former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former bishop of Bordeaux who has confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago, a senior church body announced on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 16:17 CET
Jean-Pierre Ricard, a long-standing bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, has admitted to a “reprehensible” act on a 14-year-old, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, told reporters.

All of the accused will face either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures, added de Moulins-Beaufort, the archbishop of north-eastern Reims.

French bishops are meeting in Lourdes in southwestern France for their autumn conference where they plan to discuss ways to improve their communication and transparency regarding historic sex crime allegations against the clergy.

The church was rocked last year by the findings of an inquiry that confirmed widespread abuse of minors by priests, deacons and lay members of the Church dating from the 1950s.

It found that 216,000 minors had been abused by clergy over the past seven decades, a number that climbed to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church are included, such as teachers at Catholic schools.

The commission that produced the report denounced the “systemic character” of efforts to shield clergy from prosecution, and urged the Church to pay compensation to victims.

Ricard retired as bishop of Bordeaux in 2019 but he remains a cardinal, a position usually held for life.

