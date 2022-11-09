Read news from:
POLITICS

France and UK to hold a joint defence summit in 2023

Britain and France will hold a summit in the first quarter of 2023 aimed at reinforcing their military and defence cooperation, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday.

Published: 9 November 2022 14:44 CET
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on defence strategy at Toulon in the south of France. Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP

Macron unveiled the summit while laying out his strategic defence priorities for France and Europe in the coming years, not least in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a growing international assertiveness of China.

“Our partnership with the United Kingdom must also be raised to another level,” Macron said onboard a helicopter carrier at the Mediterranean naval base at Toulon.

“I hope that we will actively resume our dialogue on operations, capacities, nuclear and hybrid areas and renew the ambitions of our two countries as friends and allies,” Macron said.

France is banking on a reset with Britain under its new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following years of tense relations under Boris Johnson and later Liz Truss.

Macron also insisted on the need for deeper military cooperation with Germany, and “indispensable partner” for building up Europe’s military autonomy.

The two countries have agreed to work notably on next-generation fighter jets and tanks, but both projects have reportedly stalled on divergences over technical needs and how to share production.

“The success of the European project depends in large part, I believe, on the balance of our partnership,” Macron said.

“In that regard I hope that we can make decisive progress in the coming weeks.”

France also plans to revamp its partnerships and operations in Africa, where its forces have been trying to help local governments contain Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region for the past decade.

“Over the coming months we must determine how to profoundly change our methods and our commitments alongside our African partners… which should lead to lighter and more integrated deployment with them,” he said.

French forces have faced growing hostility from some who see them as the ineffective occupying force of a former colonial power, and Macron pulled them out of Mali this year as relations soured with the country’s military rulers.

Around 3,000 French solders remain in Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger, though Macron plans to end the decade-long Barkhane operation as part of the strategic overhaul.

“Our military support for African countries in the region will continue but based on new principles that we will have defined with them,” Macron said.

POLITICS

Britain and France look to reset frayed ties under new PM Sunak

After years of mutual incomprehension, public rows and even a brief naval stand-off in the Channel, UK-French relations appear to be finally improving under new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Published: 9 November 2022 11:25 CET
Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron met for the first time as leaders on the sidelines of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, where they embraced and vowed to work together.

“Friends,” wrote Sunak over a tweeted picture of the two statesmen in an obvious reference to his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who said in August she was yet undecided on whether the French leader was a “friend or foe”.

“I think there has been a fundamental shift in the tone between ourselves and the French,” British Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told Sky News on Tuesday.

Macron and Sunak have much in common at a superficial level, being of similar height and age, as well as sharing a love for slick communications and a sharply tailored navy-blue suit.

But the similarities run deeper: their fathers were medics, both are privately educated, and each of them had a career in banking before entering politics — Macron at Rothschild, Sunak at Goldman Sachs.

Most importantly, Sunak is seen as a “serious, reflective person” in Paris unlike his one-time boss Boris Johnson who stepped down as PM in September, former British ambassador to Paris Peter Ricketts told AFP.

“The style is important because Boris Johnson’s style clearly grated on the French: the mockery, the playing of the UK-French relationship as a political football for domestic effect, the fact they could never trust what he said,” Ricketts added.

Clown show?

Relations between Paris and London went through one of their most turbulent periods in decades during Johnson’s premiership due to tensions over Brexit and deep personal differences between the leaders.

A senior former French ambassador once claimed ties had “never been as bad since Waterloo”.

Low points included Johnson sending a navy ship to the Channel during a dispute over fishing rights in 2021 and telling Macron  in a mix of French and English that he should “prenez un grip” (get a grip) after a row about selling submarines to Australia.

In London, Macron’s repeated denunciations of Britain’s departure from the European Union — the flagship policy of Johnson’s government — were seen as inflammatory and hostile.

“It is sad to see a major country with which we could do huge numbers of things being led by a clown,” Macron lamented about Johnson while talking to his advisors last year, the Canard Enchaine newspaper reported.

The first test of what Macron and Sunak might achieve together will come in the form of a new deal to prevent migrants crossing the Channel from France to Britain.

“Discussions are advancing well,” a spokesperson for the French interior ministry told AFP on Tuesday amid reports in Britain that the two sides are close to an agreement.

Reset

Britain is reportedly ready to pay another 80 million pounds to France to fund extra policing on French beaches, while British border agents would gain access to French control centres.

After meeting Macron, Sunak said that he had “renewed confidence and optimism” that Britain and its European partners could “grip this challenge of illegal migration.”

The two leaders are also closely aligned on Ukraine. 

But far bigger tests for UK-French and the wider UK-EU relations await, most notably over Britain’s desire to re-negotiate the terms of its departure from the 27-country European Union.

Under Johnson and then Truss, London threatened to unilaterally tear up a key part of that deal governing trade between the British mainland and the British province of Northern Ireland, which shares a border with EU member Ireland.

On this issue, the mood also appears to be improving, raising hopes of a negotiated compromise.

“Any real reset with the French becomes almost impossible” if Britain rips up the so-called Northern Ireland protocol deal with the EU, warned Ricketts.

“On substance, there are major gaps between Macron and Sunak who is a very different politician with a different economic agenda,” added the former national security advisor to British premier Tony Blair.

“I think Macron will judge Sunak on actions and if they look positive and constructive then I think the French will respond, having been serially disappointed by recent British prime ministers,” he told AFP.

