POLITICS

France and Italy wrangle over migrant ship with 234 people on board

France denounced as "unacceptable" Italy's refusal to take in a migrant ship, as the two countries wrangled over which should accept a vessel with 234 people aboard.

Published: 9 November 2022 10:09 CET
The NGO SOS Mediteranee's rescue ship Ocean Viking Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

The row centres on the Ocean Viking, a charity ship which has sailed away from Sicilian waters toward France after unsuccessfully waiting for permission to dock in Italy since late October.

Run by European charity SOS Mediterranée under a Norwegian flag, the ship appealed to France to accept it and it was expected to approach Corsica by Thursday.

A diplomatic row over its fate was building on Tuesday after Italy’s new right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked France for opening a port to the Ocean Viking – in anticipation of any confirmation, or denial, by France.

On Wednesday French government spokesman Olivier Véran branded Italy’s refusal to allow the ship to dock as “unacceptable.”

“The ship is currently in Italian territorial waters, there are extremely clear European rules that were accepted by the Italians,” Véran said, adding that “the current attitude of the Italian government, notably its declarations and refusal to accept the ship” were “unacceptable.”

Italy’s new far-right government, led by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, has vowed to stop the tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on the country’s shores each year.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Macron urges US and China to ‘step up’ on climate action

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged the United States, China and other non-European rich nations ahead of COP27 talks to pay their fair share to help poorer countries deal with climate change.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:48 CET
“We need the United States and China to step up” on emissions cuts and financial aid, Macron told French and African climate campaigners on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“Europeans are paying,” he said. “We are the only ones paying.”

“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said.

Stepping up financial aid to poorer countries that face the brunt of climate-induced disasters has emerged as a major issue at the 13-day climate conference that began on Sunday.

The heads of developing nations won a small victory when delegates agreed to put the controversial issue of money for “loss and damage” on the agenda.

Nearly 100 heads of state and government will speak at the summit on Monday and Tuesday, but China’s President Xi Jinping is not attending the conference and US President Joe Biden will come later this week following Tuesday’s US midterm elections.

