Explained: Why is France’s environment minister facing a probe over shares?

France's environment minister is facing an investigation into alleged conflicts relating to the fossil fuel industry and tax havens over shares owned by her children.

Published: 9 November 2022 16:57 CET
France's Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher speaks to the press at the Eqiom cement plant in Lumbres, northern France (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

France’s Environment Minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, is under fire for having potentially failed to disclose conflicts of interest, after the release of an investigation by the online medias Disclose and Investigate Europe. 

The investigation centres on Pannier-Runacher’s three children (aged 19, 16 and 11) who all hold shares in a company created by their grandfather, Jean-Michel Runacher, the former director of oil and gas company, Perenco.

The company, Arjunem, was set up as an early-inheritance scheme by Runacher. The minister’s three children have held their shares since 2016, at which time they were all minors, meaning that Pannier-Runacher had to sign on their behalf. The company’s capital, which amounts to over €1 million, is linked to three investment funds, two of which are operated in tax havens or low-tax regimes in Guernsey and Ireland. 

There are two potential areas of concern;

The first alleged transgression lies in the fact that Pannier-Runacher did not disclose her children’s shares in the company to the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), the French government watchdog for conflict of interest. The minister says that she did not breach any disclosure rules, as the law requires only that she disclose her own holdings and those of her spouse, not those of her children.

The second is the possibility that Arjunem could have investments linked to oil and gas, as the three hedge fund firms “have fossil fuel-linked investments in their portfolios,” according to Investigate Europe. As environment minister, Pannier-Runacher has been tasked with aiding the country in moving away from dependence on fossil fuels. 

However, as of November 8th, there was no evidence that Arjunem specifically had any investments in oil and gas.

Pannier-Runacher has called allegations “false and slanderous”.

She told Disclose that the company “is not my inheritance, but that of my children” and added that her children “have no power to manage the company to date.” The minister explained that is her father alone who manages Arjunem and its investments – meaning Jean-Michel Runacher has “full control of [the investments] and can keep dividends”, according to Investigate Europe.

The response to the investigation has been swift by French politicians, particularly those on the left who have slammed the environment minister. Fabien Roussel, the head of the French Communist Party commented that “the difference between tax optimisation and tax evasion is the thickness of a prison wall.”

Another left-wing politician, MP Clémence Guetté from the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) doubted Pannier-Runacher’s ability to “push forward renewable energies” if she has “indirect financial interests that are visibly linked to oil companies,” according to Franceinfo. 

On Tuesday, the HATVP announced it would be opening its own investigation following the report by Investigate Europe and Disclose. 

France and UK to hold a joint defence summit in 2023

Britain and France will hold a summit in the first quarter of 2023 aimed at reinforcing their military and defence cooperation, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday.

Published: 9 November 2022 14:44 CET
Macron unveiled the summit while laying out his strategic defence priorities for France and Europe in the coming years, not least in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a growing international assertiveness of China.

“Our partnership with the United Kingdom must also be raised to another level,” Macron said onboard a helicopter carrier at the Mediterranean naval base at Toulon.

“I hope that we will actively resume our dialogue on operations, capacities, nuclear and hybrid areas and renew the ambitions of our two countries as friends and allies,” Macron said.

France is banking on a reset with Britain under its new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following years of tense relations under Boris Johnson and later Liz Truss.

Macron also insisted on the need for deeper military cooperation with Germany, and “indispensable partner” for building up Europe’s military autonomy.

The two countries have agreed to work notably on next-generation fighter jets and tanks, but both projects have reportedly stalled on divergences over technical needs and how to share production.

“The success of the European project depends in large part, I believe, on the balance of our partnership,” Macron said.

“In that regard I hope that we can make decisive progress in the coming weeks.”

France also plans to revamp its partnerships and operations in Africa, where its forces have been trying to help local governments contain Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region for the past decade.

“Over the coming months we must determine how to profoundly change our methods and our commitments alongside our African partners… which should lead to lighter and more integrated deployment with them,” he said.

French forces have faced growing hostility from some who see them as the ineffective occupying force of a former colonial power, and Macron pulled them out of Mali this year as relations soured with the country’s military rulers.

Around 3,000 French solders remain in Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger, though Macron plans to end the decade-long Barkhane operation as part of the strategic overhaul.

“Our military support for African countries in the region will continue but based on new principles that we will have defined with them,” Macron said.

