SECOND HOMES
MAPS: Where in France has the largest number of second-homes
France is a country of second homes - almost 1 in 10 properties is a holiday home, with buyers - both French and foreign - living their dream of a home by the sea or in the mountains. Here are some of the most popular areas.
Published: 8 November 2022 15:39 CET
People look at property advertisements in an estate agency dedicated to British buyers, on June 16, 2016, in Eymet, southwestern France, in the Dordogne region where a large population of British expatriates live. (Photo by Mehdi FEDOUACH / AFP)
LIVING IN FRANCE
6 apps to help you cut your energy use in France
Thanks to the government price cap, gas and electricity bills have not spiralled in France has they have in other countries - but a price increase is on the cards for 2023, while the government is appealing to everyone to cut their energy usage in order to get through the winter without Russian gas. Here are some apps that will help.
Published: 3 November 2022 13:47 CET
