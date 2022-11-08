Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Mi

This tiny French word can be used in a huge variety of contexts, from sport to cooking to working hours.

Published: 8 November 2022 11:53 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know Mi ?

Because while this word might look like the word for “me” or “mine” in other romance languages, in French it has a different meaning and is used in a wide variety of contexts.

What does it mean?

Mi – roughly pronounced mee – and it is not exactly a word, rather it is a French prefix.

It means “half” or “mid” and can be added in front of many different words. It would be most comparable to the English prefix “demi” or “mid” or “half”.

You’ll see this prefix used with several words and phrases – for example, “travailler à mi-temps” (to work half-time, or part-time) la mi-temps (half-time of a sports match) or “voter mi-mandat” (to vote in mid-term elections) or “s’arrêter à mi-chemin” (to stop halfway). 

You might also see this prefix used to describe being halfway through a period of time – like a month, for instance. On September 15th, you could say it is “mi-septembre” (mid-September). 

Foodies will probably also recognise it from menus where you might see mi-cuit de thon or mi-cuit au chocolat which literally means ‘half cooked’ – so either rare in the case of the tuna, or deliciously molten and oozing in the sense of the ‘half-cooked’ chocolate cake.

Use it like this

Il était en train de raconter une histoire très intéressante lorsqu’il s’est arrêté à mi-chemin pour regarder ses messages. – He was telling a really interesting story when he stopped midway through to check his messages.

Avez-vous l’intention de voter lors des élections américaines de mi-mandat ? Vous pouvez demander votre bulletin de vote par correspondance. – Are you planning to vote in the American midterm elections? You can request your absentee ballot.

La mi-temps était de 29-7, mais ils ont gagné à la fin – the half-time score was 29-7, but they won in the end.

French Word of the Day: Teuf

If you do this every weekend, you might find yourself very tired on Monday mornings.

Published: 7 November 2022 11:26 CET
French Word of the Day: Teuf

Why do I need to know teuf ?

Because you’ll want to know what you’re saying yes to if you are invited to one of these.

What does it mean?

Teuf – roughly pronounced tuhf – is French slang for “party” or “large event.” 

If someone asks you if you would like to ‘faire la teuf’ they are not asking if you are tough in build, and when you go to look up this word in the dictionary you might not find it. This is because teuf is a great example of French verlan, or slang terms whose syllables are pronounced in a reverse order to the word’s original dictation.

As for teuf, it is the verlan version of the word “fête” – which means party or celebration. With the first syllable being “feh” and the second being “tuh,” the informal version simply inverses them.

While you might assume that verlan would only be used by the younger generation – and it is true that words like teuf are common amongst French youth – the inversion of words to create slang has been around for several decades. 

Use it like this

C’était une énorme teuf, et tout le monde était invité. J’étais vraiment triste de le manquer. – It was a huge party and everyone was invited. I was very sad to miss it.

Vous allez faire la teuf ce soir ? Je peux vous rejoindre après avoir terminé mon travail. – Are you guys going to party tonight? I can join after I finish up at work.

