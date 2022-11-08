Read news from:
French supermarket to increase discount operations in push against inflation

French supermarket giant Carrefour announced plans Tuesday to expand its discount operations and own brand products as it continues to cut costs amid spiralling inflation.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:44 CET
The Carrefour logo above a supermarket at Alma shopping mall in Rennes, western France. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

The move comes as part of plans to slash costs by €4 billion through to 2026 under a strategy which also sees a still unknown
number of job cuts.

“We are speeding up our transformation to consolidate our model of sustainable growth,” said chairman Alexandre Bompard in a statement, as the group also looks to expand its presence in e-commerce.

As it bears down on costs amid a cost-of-living crisis, Carrefour aims to lift own brand foodstuff sales to 40 percent of total sales from a current 33 percent.

Bompard, at the helm since 2017, is also set to launch in France the group’s Brazilian discount chain Atacadao from the third quarter of next year, as well as further develop another low-cost brand Supeco, notably lifting its presence from 120 stores in Spain to 200 by 2026.

Supeco began operations in Senegal in 2019 and has since spread its wings to Ivory Coast and Morocco while also launching operations in Spain, Italy, Poland and Romania as well as Brazil.

Carrefour says it is stepping up commitment to local partner producers from a current 39,000 to 50,000 over the coming three years.

It will further expand its Potager City brand, which distributes online subscription-based extra-fresh and seasonal fruit.

The group sees itself as at the forefront of increasing locally-produced food transition to within 50 kilometres (just over 30 miles) of sale points.

Shares in Carrefour were down 1.8 percent at 16.26 euros in mid-morning trading in Paris, compared with a year high reached in May of 21.03 euros.

The group employs some 320,000 people in around 30 countries.

ENERGY

One of Europe’s largest lithium mines to open in France to supply electric car industry

Industrial metals firm Imerys said on Monday it plans to open one of Europe's largest lithium mines in central France by 2027 to help support the continent's move towards electric vehicles.

Published: 24 October 2022 10:34 CEST
France’s Imerys said its surveys had confirmed sufficient concentrations and quantities of lithium at the site in the central Allier region to produce 34,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year from 2028, enough to equip 700,000 electric vehicles annually.

Lithium is a key component of batteries for electric vehicles.

Europe mines and processes little of the mineral, however, raising questions about whether it is trading dependence on crude oil for lithium as it phases out the sale of cars with internal combustion engines by 2035.

READ ALSO The financial aid available to buy an electric car in France

Imerys said the mine will “increase Europe’s industrial sovereignty at a time when car and battery manufacturers are heavily dependent on imported lithium, which is a key element in the energy transition”.

The approximately one-billion-euro project will mine lithium underground to limit environmental damage on the surface and meet responsible mining standards.

Imerys said it aims for the project to produce lithium with less than half of the CO2 emissions of typical existing hard rock lithium operations by using an electric mining fleet, low carbon transportation options and low carbon electricity.

The mine is expected to operate for 25 years.

