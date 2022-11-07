On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Schools go back – Kids in France go back to school on Monday after the two week Toussaint holiday.

Macron at COP27 – the COP27 world environment summit begins in Egypt, with French president Emmanuel Macron and Environment minister Agnès Panier-Runacher in attendance. Macron will also meet new British PM Rishi Sunak at the summit on Monday, the pair’s first meeting.

Tuesday

Miss France legal case – a decision is expected from the employment tribunal on the subject of the Miss France competition, after the feminist association Osez le féminisme lodged a complaint about ‘discrimination’ in the hiring practices of the competition and the employment conditions of the contest winner. If the group wins its case, the winner of Miss France may have to become a salaried employee, with benefits including sick pay and holiday leave, during her year as the title-holder.

Wednesday

Castex’s back – former prime minister Jean Castex will be back in parliament, this time for a hearing ahead of his expected nomination as the head of the RATP Paris public transport network.

Thursday

Strike – Thursday marks the third of three ‘inter-professional’ strike days called by the hardline CGT union.

The first two were not well supported and saw fairly minimal disruption to services across the country, however employees of the Paris public transport network RATP have indicated that they will back the November 10th action, so there is likely to be disruption on transport in the capital. More details will be available on Wednesday in our strike section here.

Friday

Public holiday – November 11th marks Armistice Day, which is a public holiday in France. Most towns and cities have remembrance events and parades, with wreathes laid at war memorials. In Paris there is a military parade on the Champs-Elysée and the resident will lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe. You may also see people wearing a bleuet (cornflower) in their lapel as a symbol of remembrance.

