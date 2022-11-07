Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From strikes to public holidays, memorial events and a legal case involving Miss France, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:28 CET
On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week
Friday marks Armistice Day in France. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

Monday 

Schools go back – Kids in France go back to school on Monday after the two week Toussaint holiday. 

Macron at COP27 – the COP27 world environment summit begins in Egypt, with French president Emmanuel Macron and Environment minister Agnès Panier-Runacher in attendance. Macron will also meet new British PM Rishi Sunak at the summit on Monday, the pair’s first meeting.

Tuesday

Miss France legal case – a decision is expected from the employment tribunal on the subject of the Miss France competition, after the feminist association Osez le féminisme lodged a complaint about ‘discrimination’ in the hiring practices of the competition and the employment conditions of the contest winner. If the group wins its case, the winner of Miss France may have to become a salaried employee, with benefits including sick pay and holiday leave, during her year as the title-holder.

Wednesday

Castex’s back – former prime minister Jean Castex will be back in parliament, this time for a hearing ahead of his expected nomination as the head of the RATP Paris public transport network.

Thursday

Strike – Thursday marks the third of three ‘inter-professional’ strike days called by the hardline CGT union.

The first two were not well supported and saw fairly minimal disruption to services across the country, however employees of the Paris public transport network RATP have indicated that they will back the November 10th action, so there is likely to be disruption on transport in the capital. More details will be available on Wednesday in our strike section here

Friday

Public holiday – November 11th marks Armistice Day, which is a public holiday in France. Most towns and cities have remembrance events and parades, with wreathes laid at war memorials. In Paris there is a military parade on the Champs-Elysée and the resident will lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe. You may also see people wearing a bleuet (cornflower) in their lapel as a symbol of remembrance.

READ ALSO 5 things to know about Armistice Day in France

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From the introduction of new hours for street lighting, plus book prizes, traffic warnings and a public holiday, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 31 October 2022 08:52 CET
On the agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

Halloween – not quite as big a deal in France as it is in the US, Halloween still sees some events in France, although trick or treating is definitely less common. If you’re going to Halloween party, at least you don’t need to worry about getting an early night, as Tuesday is a public holiday.

No confidence (again) – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne faces two more votes of no-confidence in parliament, both linked to the government’s use of Article 49.3 to push through its budget. Like the votes last week, they are not expected to succeed in bringing down the government.

Tuesday

Holiday – November 1st is All Saints Day (Toussaint) and in France that means a day off work. In fact, don’t be surprised if many of your colleagues are not in on Monday either, as this represents one of the rare changes to faire le pont (create a ‘bridge’ long weekend) in 2022. On a related note, traffic forecaster Bison futé predicts heavy traffic in the Paris region on Tuesday, as people return from their long weekend trips.

Winter tyres – winter or all-weather tyres are compulsory in 48 areas of France from November 1st. The new law was introduced last year, and fines were due to start being handed out on November 1st – although the transport minister has now announced a grace period until the end of the year.

Trève hivernale – the ‘winter truce’ also begins on November 1st, meaning that landlords cannot evict tenants who are in arrears until the truce ends in April 2023. Utility companies also cannot disconnect gas or electricity supplies.

Ban on illuminated signs – all lit-up signs must now be turned off between the hours of 1am and 6am, with the exception of transport interchanges. Many towns will also change the hours that street lights are illuminated from November 1st as part of their energy-saving plans.

READ ALSO What changes in France in November 2022? 

Wednesday 

Senate reading – the Senate begins debates on the 2023 Budget.

Thursday

Book prizes – the prestigious Goncourt literary prize is handed out in France.

Sunday

Cop27 – the climate summit Cop27 begins in Egypt.

Traffic warning – this weekend marks the end of the Toussaint school holidays and roads, especially in the Paris region, are expected to be busier than normal as families return home from trips away.

SHOW COMMENTS