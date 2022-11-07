Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

Macron urges US and China to ‘step up’ on climate action

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged the United States, China and other non-European rich nations ahead of COP27 talks to pay their fair share to help poorer countries deal with climate change.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:48 CET
France's President Emmanuel Macron in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, ahead of the COP27 climate summit. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

“We need the United States and China to step up” on emissions cuts and financial aid, Macron told French and African climate campaigners on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“Europeans are paying,” he said. “We are the only ones paying.”

“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said.

Stepping up financial aid to poorer countries that face the brunt of climate-induced disasters has emerged as a major issue at the 13-day climate conference that began on Sunday.

The heads of developing nations won a small victory when delegates agreed to put the controversial issue of money for “loss and damage” on the agenda.

Nearly 100 heads of state and government will speak at the summit on Monday and Tuesday, but China’s President Xi Jinping is not attending the conference and US President Joe Biden will come later this week following Tuesday’s US midterm elections.

ENERGY

French government call for ‘price shield’ on train tickets

Ticket prices on French trains will increase in 2023, but there will be a 'price shield' to keep the increases below inflation, according to the transport minister.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:14 CET
Transport minister Clément Beaune, interviewed on Sunday, said that ticket prices will rise in “early 2023”.

However he said he had asked the state-owned rail operator SNCF to work on a bouclier tarifaire (price shield) in order to keep the rises below inflation. Inflation in France is currently running at around seven percent.

Although details of the new fare structure are yet to be confirmed, Beaune told RTL that the price shield would mainly be applied to the high-speed TGV trains, with “those who need the train every day, those on low incomes and young people who use the budget OuiGo lines” protected from price rises.

SNCF boss Jean-Pierre Farandou said that the railway company anticipates an increase in its electricity bill of at least €1.6 billion in 2023.

“If we were to pass on this increase directly to the cost of the ticket, we would have to increase TGV tickets by 10 percent,” said Farandou at a Senate hearing in September. But he added: “Rest assured, we will not pass on 100 percent of the costs to customers.”

The French government has already imposed a price shield on utility bills, with gas prices frozen at 2021 levels and electricity price rises capped at four percent. This will change from the beginning of 2023, when utility companies will be able to raise prices by up to 15 percent – a monthly increase of around €20 for the average household.

A fuel rebate of 30 cents a litre has also benefited motorists filling up their cars with petrol or diesel, but French consumers have seen prices rise for food and other everyday items.

