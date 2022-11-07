French NATO soldier found dead in Romanian hotel

A hotel chambermaid found the body and an investigation has been opened, the source said.
Local media, citing police sources, said the 41-year-old man had checked into the hotel Thursday with other French soldiers and planned to stay until January 3rd.
France has hundreds of soldiers in Romania along with Belgian and Dutch units as part of the NATO mission that was launched in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The government said last month that it would double the number of French soldiers in November to strengthen the defence of NATO’s eastern flank.
French military officials contacted by AFP would not comment, but French media said the main was found with scissors stuck in his neck.
