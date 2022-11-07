Read news from:
11 French bishops accused of sexual violence, announces church group

Eleven former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former bishop of Bordeaux who has confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago, a senior church body announced on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 16:17 CET
Archbishop of Bordeaux Jean-Pierre Ricard (R) is one of the 11 bishops accused of sex attacks. Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP

Jean-Pierre Ricard, a long-standing bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, has admitted to a “reprehensible” act on a 14-year-old, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, told reporters.

All of the accused will face either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures, added de Moulins-Beaufort, the archbishop of north-eastern Reims.

French bishops are meeting in Lourdes in southwestern France for their autumn conference where they plan to discuss ways to improve their communication and transparency regarding historic sex crime allegations against the clergy.

The church was rocked last year by the findings of an inquiry that confirmed widespread abuse of minors by priests, deacons and lay members of the Church dating from the 1950s.

It found that 216,000 minors had been abused by clergy over the past seven decades, a number that climbed to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church are included, such as teachers at Catholic schools.

The commission that produced the report denounced the “systemic character” of efforts to shield clergy from prosecution, and urged the Church to pay compensation to victims.

Ricard retired as bishop of Bordeaux in 2019 but he remains a cardinal, a position usually held for life.

Two charged in smear plot against Monaco prince’s entourage

Two men have been charged with illegally accessing private information as part of an online campaign against people close to Monaco's Prince Albert II, French prosecutors said Sunday.

Published: 30 October 2022 15:41 CET
Updated: 30 October 2022 17:41 CET
The suspects face charges of “covering up attacks on an automatic data handling system”, Paris investigators told AFP, confirming a report by the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

Both men — a Belgian businessman and a Monegasque lawyer — were arrested on Tuesday as part of a probe by the Paris police’s cybercrime unit.

They are suspected of involvement in a website calling itself “Dossiers du Rocher” (“The Rock Files”, referring to Monaco by its nickname) which hosted videos, confidential email conversations and hostile articles dealing with
property development in the principality.

Huge sums of cash are at stake in property deals in Monaco, a micro-state where one square metre (11 square feet) of living space can sell for up to 100,000 euros ($100,000).

A criminal complaint was filed in November 2021 about the site by four men, the JDD reported, naming them as Albert II’s chief of staff Laurent Anselmi, lawyer and childhood friend of the prince Thierry Lacoste, supreme court
president Didier Linotte and the prince’s wealth manager Claude Palmero.

One source close to the investigation told the paper that the two suspects charged this week were “probably playing second fiddle in a well-orchestrated operation”.

They added that the methods used, including hacking private email inboxes as well as setting up foreign websites and artificially inflating traffic to them would require “significant financial resources”.

Prosecutors are still investigating potential crimes including fraudulently acquiring data and intercepting electronic communications.

