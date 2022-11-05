Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Jordan Bardella: heir of France’s Le Pen at just 27

Jordan Bardella, a self-confident 27-year-old, saw his status as rising star of the far-right confirmed on Saturday after party members elected him to succeed veteran leader Marine Le Pen as head of the National Rally.

Published: 5 November 2022 14:22 CET
Jordan Bardella: heir of France's Le Pen at just 27
Newly elected French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN)'s president Jordan Bardella. Photo: Alain JOCARD/AFP

Jordan Bardella, a self-confident 27-year-old, saw his status as rising star of the far right confirmed on Saturday, after party members elected him to succeed veteran leader Marine Le Pen as head of the National Rally. 

The Paris-born politician was the odds-on favourite to take over the party after Le Pen decided to step back from the role after 11 years at the helm.

Formerly known as the National Front, the party had been run by Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie for 40 years before that.

Bardella is now the first party chief outside the family dynasty in a half-century.

“The fact the party president will not have the name Le Pen is the sign of openness and confidence that Marine has in the new generation,” Bardella told AFP during a recent trip to eastern France.

Not that the ultra-loyal protege, who was elected to the European parliament in 2019, is planning to try to overshadow her.

“I am a continuity candidate, with the aim of building on the incredible legacy that Marine is handing over,” he added.

He expects and wants Le Pen to take a fourth run at the presidency in 2027 after her record 41.5 percent in April’s election run-off against President Emmanuel Macron.

She then fronted the party’s parliamentary election campaign in June, which saw the RN capture 89 seats, a 10-fold rise, making it the biggest opposition party in the lower-house National Assembly.

‘Drug dealers’ 

His only opponent was Louis Aliot, the mayor of the southwestern city of Perpignan, who has been unable to match Bardella’s public profile despite being a party member for more than 30 years.

Le Pen’s 32-year-old niece Marion Marechal, long seen as the eventual family successor, is out of the picture, having left the party before the presidential vote to back rival far-right candidate Eric Zemmour.

Bardella had been acting president since September 2021 when Le Pen stepped back during her presidential campaign.

“He’s got everything right and is respected by everyone,” far-right member of parliament Laurent Jacobelli told AFP at a mid-October campaign stop at Hayange in the Moselle region. “And he knows how to make different people work together, so why would we change anything?”

At the event, Bardella spoke confidently on stage, without notes, for 40 minutes, sharing details about his childhood on the eighth floor of a drab tower block in the crime-ridden Seine-Saint-Denis area northeast of Paris.He lived with his mother, an Italian immigrant and single mother.

“Every day from my window and when I entered the building I would see that there were drug dealers checking if you were from the police,” he said.

There was also an Islamic school across the road, he said. “I used to see groups of girls aged five, six or seven leaving with veils over their heads,” he added.

Personal harassment and riots in 2005, led by mostly black and north African youths angry about police violence, pushed him to join Le Pen’s party aged just 16.

“I got involved in politics very early because I didn’t want the whole of France to resemble what I had experienced,” he told the crowd.

‘Jordan, President!

Bardella likes to emphasise that he is from a new generation of nationalists with little in common with the racist, anti-Semitic thuggery associated with Jean-Marie Le Pen and the National Front.

Marine Le Pen has gone to great lengths to try to distance herself from this toxic legacy, though critics say racism remains rife at the grassroots level and accuse Le Pen of simply spinning old ideas with new language.

Bardella is the image of the clean-cut and controlled modern party that she now promotes: conspicuously neat, always dressed in immaculate shirts, polished shoes, with hair cut short. 

“Without Jean-Marie Le Pen, the National Front wouldn’t exist, but without Marine it wouldn’t still be here,” Bardella told AFP. “She transformed it from having a protest culture to having a culture of
government.”

‘Step aside’

Opponents from within the party, including Aliot, have expressed discomfort with an alleged readiness to embrace ideas espoused by Le Pen’s far-right rival the pundit Eric Zemmour.

Last year, Bardella came close to embracing Zemmour’s mantra of the “Great Replacement”, a conspiracy theory that suggests white Europeans are being deliberately replaced by immigrants. He also hastily backtracked from a plan to attend a demonstration organised by Zemmour’s party after the killing of a 12-year-old by an Algerian woman facing expulsion shocked France.

There are also questions over what value the presidency of the RN has for Bardella, given Le Pen formally leads its cohort in parliament and is widely expected to be its presidential candidate in 2027.But many expect the party position to be a stepping stone.

“At some point Marine will step aside and he’s got every chance,” said Alice Orsudci, a 52-year-old business owner watching his campaign tour.

“I don’t know if we’re allowed to say it, and I don’t want to flatter him, but I sincerely believe Jordan will be president one day,” said member of parliament Jacobelli.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

French far-right set to pick Bardella, 27, as Le Pen successor

France's far-right National Rally party will Saturday choose a successor to its longtime leader Marine Le Pen, with 27-year-old Jordan Bardella the overwhelming favourite to oversee the task of building on strong parliament gains.

Published: 5 November 2022 10:02 CET
French far-right set to pick Bardella, 27, as Le Pen successor

Le Pen, who failed to unseat Emmanuel Macron in last spring’s presidential vote, has nonetheless turned her party into a sizable force since taking over from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, 11 years ago.

Efforts to shed its legacy of virulent anti-Semitic and extremist views helped see RN candidates win 89 seats in the National Assembly after Macron’s re-election, depriving his centrist party of an absolute majority.

By stepping down as party chief, Le Pen will focus on leading the RN group in parliament, where she will have a powerful platform for a potential fourth run at the presidency in 2027. Party sources told AFP the only uncertainty is the “size of the victory” of Bardella over his rival Louis Aliot, a party veteran and former partner of Le Pen.

Brought up by his mother who was born in Italy, Bardella promotes a slick image, rarely seen out of a suit and impressed this year with sharp performances in election debates. But shadows from the past remain for the party.

This week Le Pen and Bardella, already serving as interim chief, had to defend one of their members of parliament who was suspended over claims of a racist outburst against a colleague.

Gregoire de Fournas yelled “back to Africa” to a black lawmaker who was challenging the government’s response to migrants rescued at sea in the Mediterranean.

READ ALSO: French far-right MP suspended over ‘back to Africa’ outburst in parliament

He later said he was referring to the boat, not his fellow lawmaker, but Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday that Bardella had shown his complicity in “everyday racism”.

Extremist nostalgia? 

There are also questions over what value the RN presidency has for Bardella, given Le Pen formally leads its cohort in parliament and is widely Expected to be its presidential candidate in 2027.  But the party position can also be a stepping stone for when “MLP” finally bows out from the political scene.

Bardella has also been criticised in the last weeks by Aliot, who as mayor of Perpignan is the only RN politician to run a city larger than 100,000 people. Aliot has accused him of encouraging white supremacist groups that should be unacceptable for a party trying to prove it can unite and govern the country.

Bardella also gave credence in August 2021 to the so-called “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory of a surreptitious “Islamisation” of Europe orchestrated by its elites — something Le Pen has shied away from.

In an open letter last month, Aliot slammed “extremist nostalgia” and “the excesses of the National Front of a long-gone era,” a reference to the party’s original name.

Aliot later said he was targeting the supporters of Eric Zemmour, the far-right pundit who siphoned off many RN voters with his more extremist positions in this spring’s presidential contest.

Bardella accused him of “bitterness and bad faith”, insisting his goal is to win over more supporters from traditional parties on the right and left.

Further scrambling the French political establishment, the RN has voted alongside the far-left France Unbowed party in favour of no-confidence motions brought against the government in fierce budget debates.

SHOW COMMENTS