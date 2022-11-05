Read news from:
French far-right set to pick Bardella, 27, as Le Pen successor

France's far-right National Rally party will Saturday choose a successor to its longtime leader Marine Le Pen, with 27-year-old Jordan Bardella the overwhelming favourite to oversee the task of building on strong parliament gains.

Published: 5 November 2022 10:02 CET
French MP leader and President of the Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen and French European deputy and candidate to RN's presidency Jordan Bardella (L). Photo: Alain JOCARD/AFP

Le Pen, who failed to unseat Emmanuel Macron in last spring’s presidential vote, has nonetheless turned her party into a sizable force since taking over from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, 11 years ago.

Efforts to shed its legacy of virulent anti-Semitic and extremist views helped see RN candidates win 89 seats in the National Assembly after Macron’s re-election, depriving his centrist party of an absolute majority.

By stepping down as party chief, Le Pen will focus on leading the RN group in parliament, where she will have a powerful platform for a potential fourth run at the presidency in 2027. Party sources told AFP the only uncertainty is the “size of the victory” of Bardella over his rival Louis Aliot, a party veteran and former partner of Le Pen.

Brought up by his mother who was born in Italy, Bardella promotes a slick image, rarely seen out of a suit and impressed this year with sharp performances in election debates. But shadows from the past remain for the party.

This week Le Pen and Bardella, already serving as interim chief, had to defend one of their members of parliament who was suspended over claims of a racist outburst against a colleague.

Gregoire de Fournas yelled “back to Africa” to a black lawmaker who was challenging the government’s response to migrants rescued at sea in the Mediterranean.

He later said he was referring to the boat, not his fellow lawmaker, but Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday that Bardella had shown his complicity in “everyday racism”.

Extremist nostalgia? 

There are also questions over what value the RN presidency has for Bardella, given Le Pen formally leads its cohort in parliament and is widely Expected to be its presidential candidate in 2027.  But the party position can also be a stepping stone for when “MLP” finally bows out from the political scene.

Bardella has also been criticised in the last weeks by Aliot, who as mayor of Perpignan is the only RN politician to run a city larger than 100,000 people. Aliot has accused him of encouraging white supremacist groups that should be unacceptable for a party trying to prove it can unite and govern the country.

Bardella also gave credence in August 2021 to the so-called “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory of a surreptitious “Islamisation” of Europe orchestrated by its elites — something Le Pen has shied away from.

In an open letter last month, Aliot slammed “extremist nostalgia” and “the excesses of the National Front of a long-gone era,” a reference to the party’s original name.

Aliot later said he was targeting the supporters of Eric Zemmour, the far-right pundit who siphoned off many RN voters with his more extremist positions in this spring’s presidential contest.

Bardella accused him of “bitterness and bad faith”, insisting his goal is to win over more supporters from traditional parties on the right and left.

Further scrambling the French political establishment, the RN has voted alongside the far-left France Unbowed party in favour of no-confidence motions brought against the government in fierce budget debates.

French far-right MP suspended over ‘back to Africa’ outburst in parliament

The French parliament has voted to sanction a far-right MP with a 15-day suspension and pay cut after yelling "back to Africa" at a black colleague, an incident that drew outrage across the political spectrum.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:30 CET
Updated: 4 November 2022 16:54 CET
Gregoire de Fournas, a newly elected member of the National Rally, has denied any personal racist attack in the outburst, saying he was referring to a ship carrying rescued migrants in the Mediterranean.

He insisted that he said ils (they) should get back to Africa not il (he) should, referring to the back MP who was speaking when he made the comment.

The 15-day suspension is the strongest sanction available to the Assemblée nationale, and this is only the second time that it has been imposed since 1958.

The comment was made during the Thursday parliamentary sessions, when Carlos Martens Bilongo of the leftist La France insoumise party (LFI) was questioning the government on the request by the SOS Mediterranee NGO for Paris’s help in finding a port for 234 migrants rescued at sea in recent days.

“They should go back to Africa!” interrupted Gregoire de Fournas, a newly elected member of the far-right, anti-immigration Rassemblement National (RN).

The outburst sparked yells of condemnation, not least because in French the pronouns il (he) and ils (they) are pronounced the same, suggesting that de Fournas might have been targeting Bilongo directly and yelling ‘he should go back to Africa’.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the comments, adding: “Racism has no place in our democracy.”

The RN is the party of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who backed her MP on Twitter by saying “the controversy created by our political opponents is obvious and will not fool the French people”.

Le Pen challenged Macron in this year’s presidential vote and then led her party to its best-ever performance in subsequent legislative elections, with 89 MPs.

The party was founded by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen but his daughter claims to have overhauled the former National Front into a mainstream force, despite critics who say the changes are only cosmetic.

‘Manipulation’

National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet suspended the session after demanding to know who had made the comment, in an extremely rare intervention.

De Fournas later defended his comment, telling BFM television that the RN wants a halt to all illegal immigration after a surge in the number of people trying to reach France from Africa in recent years.

He accused LFI opponents of “manipulation” and his party also denied any personal attack against Bilongo, a teacher of Congolese heritage who was born in Paris.

De Fournas later apologised to Bilongo for “the misunderstanding my comments caused” and if he was hurt by them.

LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted that the comments were “beyond intolerable” and that the deputy should be kicked out of the National Assembly.

A parliamentary committee will meet Friday to discuss the incident, which could see de Fournas punished with a temporary exclusion from the Assembly.

Macron’s centrist Renaissance party will refuse to attend further sessions unless the council issues a “heavy penalty”, its vice-president in parliament Sylvain Maillard said on Twitter.

The ruling party failed to win an overall majority in the legislative elections, leading to tensions as Macron’s government seeks to push key bills through the legislature.

