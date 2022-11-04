Read news from:
French phrase of the Day: L’état de droit

A handy little phrase if you're having a serious conversation about right and wrong and natural justice.

Published: 4 November 2022 11:53 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know l’état de droit?

Because it’s a fundamental principle of any democracy.

What does it mean? 

L’état de droit – pronounced lay tat de dwah – literally translates as ‘the state of right’ but its real meaning is ‘the state of law’ – or the principle that a society should be governed by laws and a justice system.

It’s usually used as the opposite of vigilante justice, or the idea of people taking the law into their own hands and administering their own punishments to people they feel have wronged them.

The most common use of it has a slightly clumsy near-repetition – L’Etat de droit doit primer – the rule of law must prevail.

The French word droit means right in the sense of the opposite of left (gauche).

But it also means right as in the political right (in fact the whole concept of a political right and a political left comes from the layout of the French parliament) and also means ‘rights’ in the sense of fundamental entitlements of a person of group. When talking about ‘rights’ it is plural (droits), just as in English.

Use it like this

Le respect des droits de l’homme et des libertés fondamentales, ainsique de l’État de droit, principes qui sont communs aux États membres – Respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, along with the rule of law, are common values for EU member states.

Sans l’état de droit, nous aurions une société de justiciers – Without the rule of law, we would have a vigilante society

Évidemment, nous comprenons l’émotion de ce père de famille : comment agirions-nous à la place de cette personne, il est difficile de le dire. Ce que je peux vous dire comme porte-parole du gouvernement, c’est ma conviction profonde que l’État de droit doit primer et que nous ne souhaitons pas rentrer dans ce modèle de société où les gens se feraient justice eux-mêmes.

Clearly we understand the emotions of this family man; how we would act in his place it’s difficult to say. What I can tell you as the government spokesman is my deep conviction that the rule of law must prevail and that we do not wish to enter a model of society where people take the law into their own hands. [Quote from government spokesman Olivier Véran, via Le Parisien]

French Phrase of the day: Quand même

A typically French thing to say.

Published: 3 November 2022 13:42 CET
Why do I need to know quand même?

Because you’ll hear it all the time in conversation, and on TV and it’s one of those little phrases that will give your French a really local sound.

What does it mean?

Quand même – pronounced con memm, but often swallowed into something that sounds like a bit of a cough, literally translates as ‘when same’.

Its actual meaning is a bit more vague – it means several different things in France depending on context.

Which, of course, makes it difficult to define – it can mean ‘really’, or ‘anyway’, or ‘even so’, or even ‘wow’. Or ‘despite’, or ‘at least’, or ‘even though’. 

It’s one of those phrases – du coup is another – where most of the time the sentence has roughly the same meaning without it, but it adds an extra emphasis and makes you sound very French. 

If you think of it as a sort of occasional vocal punctuation, you won’t be far off the truth of the matter.

Use it like this

Merci quand même – thank you, anyway

La maison est quand même grande – the house is really big

Nous avons perdu mais le match était quand même bien – we lost but it was a good game all the same

Not to be confused with

En même temps – this is another ‘même‘ phrase that has more meaning, it means ‘at the same time’. Although it can be used literally, it’s more common as a kind of rhetorical flourish to weigh up two arguments.

Elle n’a pas eu son Bac. En même temps, elle n’avait pas beaucoup travaillé cette année. – She didn’t pass her final exams. At the same time, she didn’t work that much this year.

It’s well known in France as Emmanuel Macron’s unofficial catchprase, the president uses it a lot – especially when he first hit the campaign trail in 2017 – but it also seems to sum up his centrist style of politics. 

