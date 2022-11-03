For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
OQTF – What is the ‘notice to quit France’ and can you appeal against it?
You may have seen the acronym OQTF in the headlines, along with politicians vowing to get tough on enforcement, but what exactly is an 'Obligation de quitter le territoire français' and what can you do if you get one?
Published: 3 November 2022 11:33 CET
Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP
POLITICS
French government revives proposals for language exam for foreigners
France's Interior Minister has announced a new immigration bill due to come before parliament next year - which among other things revives the proposal for foreigners in France to take a compulsory language exam in order to obtain a carte de séjour.
Published: 2 November 2022 09:39 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments