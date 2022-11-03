Read news from:
OQTF – What is the ‘notice to quit France’ and can you appeal against it?

You may have seen the acronym OQTF in the headlines, along with politicians vowing to get tough on enforcement, but what exactly is an 'Obligation de quitter le territoire français' and what can you do if you get one?

Published: 3 November 2022 11:33 CET
Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

An Obligation de quitter le territoire français, usually known by the acronym OQTF is ‘an obligation to leave France’ that can be served on any foreigner who is in French territory (ie mainland France or any of its overseas territories).

According to the Interior Minister, 120,000 of these were served in 2020.

This is not the same as expulsion – foreigners expelled from France must leave the country immediately, those served with an OQTF are given a deadline to leave – usually within 30 days of receiving the notice.

Expulsion is reserved for people who are living in France illegally and who represent some sort of threat to the French state – it’s usually used for terror suspects.

Who can get an OQTF?

Broadly, an OQTF is used in three scenarios; on the release of a foreign prisoner after serving a jail term in France, on a foreigner whose residency permit has been withdrawn (the most common reason for this is criminal activity), or a foreigner who does not have the correct residency papers.

This final category is the most common and encompasses people whose application to renew their visa or residency permit has been refused; people whose visa/residency permit has expired and who are therefore living in France illegally; or those who entered France in an irregular manner (eg arriving on a tourist visa and then working in France). It also includes asylum seekers whose claim has been refused and who have exhausted their appeals. 

OQTFs hit the headlines recently after the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Paris, in which the main suspect was an Algerian woman living in France illegally who had been served a notice to quit.

In her case, according to the government spokesman, she had entered France on a student visa but when it expired she did not renew it. She had left France and when she attempted to re-enter the country at Orly airport, border officials noticed her irregular status and she was served with an OQTF – although she was allowed back into the country.

The case has been particularly controversial because she was served the 30-day notice to quit in August, but was still in France at the time of the murder in late September.

According to the Interior Minister, only around 10 percent of OQTFs are enforced – something he has vowed to change. 

The notices can be served on any non-French person, but the categories of people who have had residence permits refused or withdrawn only apply to those who need them in the first place – and that is non-EU citizens.

How do you get it?

An OQTF is issued by your local préfecture (or the Préfecture de Police if you are in Paris) and is usually sent to you by post or email, or both.

It is a formal document outlining the reason that you are being served with the notice, and when you must leave France.

In most cases you have 30 days to leave the country, but some OQTFs give you just 48 hours to leave – this is usually reserved for people who represent some kind of threat to public order, but is also used for people whose residency papers have been refused or withdrawn because of a fraudulent application (ie submitting fake documents or lying on the application).

The 30 days is calculated from the day the decision is issued, but if the deadline falls on a weekend or a public holiday, you have until the next working day to leave France.

Can you appeal?

If you accept the decision, you can apply for financial aid to help cover the costs of your journey home, and you can also apply for an extension to the 30 days if there are exceptional circumstances that justify this.

Taking either of these options involves accepting the notice to quit.

If you do not accept the notice, then you have the right to appeal – the appeal must be lodged within one month of receiving the notice, with the administrative tribunal in your area – find your local tribunal here.

You can appeal either on the grounds that the original decision around your residency papers was unfair, or on the grounds that you cannot be removed.

Circumstances in which you cannot be removed from France include:

  • You have been a legal resident of France for more than 10 years (excluding years spent on a student visa)
  • You have been ordinarily resident in France since you were a child (arriving before your 14th birthday)
  • You have been married to a French citizen for at least three years, and you still live together
  • You are the parent of a French child who is living in France (you must prove that you have contributed to the maintenance of your child either since birth or at least for two years, polygamous relationships are excluded)
  • You are usually resident in France and you need healthcare that is not available in your home country

Find the full list here

According to the fact-checking organisation Les Surligneurs, 12 percent of OQTFs are cancelled on appeal, the majority on the grounds that the person has a settled family life in France, that they risk torture in their home country or that a return cannot be organised (for example, flights cannot currently be organised to Afghanistan). 

You cannot be forced to leave while your appeal is ongoing.

French vocab

Sans papiers – literally ‘without papers’, the informal way of referring to undocumented foreigners

Etranger en situation irrégulière – the more formal way of saying the same thing, a foreigner in an ‘irregular situation’ of not having the correct paperwork

Obligation de quitter le territoire français – Notice to leave French territory (ie mainland France or one of its overseas territories)

Séjournez régulièrement – a regular stay, ie time that you were in France legally with the correct paperwork

Titre de séjour – residency permit, sometimes also referred to as a carte de séjour (residency card) but it means the same thing

POLITICS

French government revives proposals for language exam for foreigners

France's Interior Minister has announced a new immigration bill due to come before parliament next year - which among other things revives the proposal for foreigners in France to take a compulsory language exam in order to obtain a carte de séjour.

Published: 2 November 2022 09:39 CET
French government revives proposals for language exam for foreigners

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and employment minister Olivier Dusspot have given a joint interview to Le Monde newspaper announcing a new Project de loi immigration, which they say will come before parliament at the beginning of 2023.

The bill as outlined in the interview covers a number of issues including tightening up the process for expelling from the country people who have been refused permission to stay, and creating special residency cards for certain jobs where there is a labour shortage.

But probably of most interest to foreigners in France is the revival of the idea of a compulsory language exam in order to get the long-term residency card – the titre de séjour pluriannuel

This idea was floated by Darmanin earlier in 2022, as part of an immigration bill that was then cancelled by president Emmanuel Macron in favour of a ‘conversation’ on the subject of immigration.

However it now seems to be back as part of the 2023 Immigration bill, with Darmanin telling Le Monde that he wants to: “make multi-annual residence permits (titre de séjour pluriannel) conditional on passing a French exam”.

“This will change many things, he added. “Today, a quarter of foreigners who have residence permits understand and speak French extremely badly.”

He did not say what level of French will be required to pass the exam – The Local has asked the Interior Ministry for clarification on this issue. 

It also seems that the language exam will only be required for the multi-year carte de séjour, not the one-year or five-year cards, although again The Local has requested clarification on this issue.

At present there is no formal language requirement for residency in France, although the Office Français de l’Immigration et de l’Intégration (OFFI) can require people to attend French classes if their language level is poor.

Only citizenship has a formal language requirement – candidates must be able to pass written and spoken French exams to B1 level on the international DELF scale. An exemption for over 60s was recently scrapped.

QUIZ Could you pass the French language exam for citizenship or residency?

Although we do not know what level will be required for residency, it seems unlikely that it will be higher than that required for citizenship.

The ministers also proposed the creation of a special residency permit for industries that are having difficulty recruiting, which can be issued with foreigners in an ‘irregular situation’ – ie not having a current visa or carte de séjour.

They also vowed to crackdown on the expulsion of foreigners who have been served an Obligation de Quitter le territoire français (OQTF). This is a notice served on people who have either entered France without the correct papers or have been denied a renewal of their visa or residency card.

The notice is usually served once all appeals have been exhausted and required the person to leave France within a certain period, usually 30 days. However of the 125,000 OQTFs served in 2020, only 10 percent resulted in an expulsion from the country.

This recently became a political issue when a 12-year-old girl was murdered in Paris by an Algerian woman who had been served an OQTF but had remained in France illegally. 

The immigration bill will have to be debated in parliament, where the government does not have an absolute majority, and therefore may need to rely on votes from the centre-right Les Républicains and far-right Rassemblement National in order to get the bill passed. 

Government spokesman Olivier Véran later clarified that the Darmanin and Dusspot interview was not the outline of the bill, but concerned only the “main points”. He added that in December there would be a debate on the subject of immigration. 

