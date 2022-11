Why do I need to know quand même?

Because you’ll hear it all the time in conversation, and on TV and it’s one of those little phrases that will give your French a really local sound.

What does it mean?

Quand même – pronounced con memm, but often swallowed into something that sounds like a bit of a cough, literally translates as ‘when same’.

Its actual meaning is a bit more vague – it means several different things in France depending on context.

Which, of course, makes it difficult to define – it can mean ‘really’, or ‘anyway’, or ‘even so’, or even ‘wow’. Or ‘despite’, or ‘at least’, or ‘even though’.

It’s one of those phrases – du coup is another – where most of the time the sentence has roughly the same meaning without it, but it adds an extra emphasis and makes you sound very French.

If you think of it as a sort of occasional vocal punctuation, you won’t be far off the truth of the matter.

Use it like this

Merci quand même – thank you, anyway

La maison est quand même grande – the house is really big

Nous avons perdu mais le match était quand même bien – we lost but it was a good game all the same

Not to be confused with

En même temps – this is another ‘même‘ phrase that has more meaning, it means ‘at the same time’. Although it can be used literally, it’s more common as a kind of rhetorical flourish to weigh up two arguments.

Elle n’a pas eu son Bac. En même temps, elle n’avait pas beaucoup travaillé cette année. – She didn’t pass her final exams. At the same time, she didn’t work that much this year.

It’s well known in France as Emmanuel Macron’s unofficial catchprase, the president uses it a lot – especially when he first hit the campaign trail in 2017 – but it also seems to sum up his centrist style of politics.