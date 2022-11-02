For members
TRAVEL NEWS
French ski resorts announce opening dates despite lack of snow
France’s ski resorts have announced their opening dates amid worries over unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow.
Published: 2 November 2022 12:08 CET
(Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)
For members
SECOND HOMES
What second-home owners in France need to know about 2023 passport control changes
You might have already heard about the EU's new Entry and Exit System (EES) which comes into effect in 2023 - if you are a second-home owner in France, here's what it means for you.
Published: 2 November 2022 08:51 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments