Why do I need to know Noms d’oiseaux ?

When politicians start flinging insults at each other, again, you might want a catch-all term to describe the whole unedifying affair. This seems to cover it.

What does it mean?

Noms d’oiseaux – pronounced nom de wazo – translates as ‘the names of birds’ but it has nothing to do with the world of ornithology, and everything to do with the insults.

Americans describe the middle finger, the doigt d’honneur as ‘giving the bird’. It’s a physical thing.

French, on the other hand, has numerous bird-related pejorative metaphors and phrases – poule mouillée (wet hen) means coward, for example.

The catch-all ‘noms d’oiseaux’ describes flinging them around. Basically, it means name-calling or exchanging abuse and it’s usually paired with the verb donner (to give) if you’re talking about exchanging insults.

The term is quite an old-fashioned one, but it’s still used in daily conversation, especially among older people.

Use it like this

Tu sais que donner des noms d’oiseau aux gens c’est méchant et vexant – You know that calling people names is mean and hurtful

Il a trouvé quelques noms d’oiseaux pour qualifier les piètres performances des footballeurs parisiens – He found a few choice phrases to describe the poor performance of the Parisian footballers