How long does it take to renew a UK passport from France?

It may seem like a daunting task to renew your UK passport from abroad, but actually, it's a very simple process and it can be done online (which might sound obvious in the year 2024, but if you ask your American friends you'll find out that it isn't).

If you're an adult your UK passport will typically be valid for 10 years, after which time you'll need to renew it.

The best way to renew your UK passport from France is to do it online via the UK government website.

You will need to click on this link and then make sure to follow the steps.

The first step will be to answer some simple questions, like where you're applying from and fill out your date of birth.

Get a digital photograph

You can either use a photo booth for this or take your own picture.

You’ll need to go to a photo shop that provides photo codes that can be used in UK passport applications - although France has photo booths in many public places such as train stations and supermarkets, the codes that these provide are not compatible with the UK passport system. If you're in a big city you may find a specialist photo shop that can offer UK-compatible codes.

However, most people find that it's easier to take their own picture (or rather, get a friend to do it - selfies are not accepted).

If taking your own photo, you’ll be provided with several rules you’ll need to stick to (eg against a pale coloured background, no hats or glasses) and a short video that shows you how to take an 'acceptable' photo.

In good news, your photo will go through a basic technical check as soon as you upload it, so you’ll know right away if it’s accepted or not. You can always upload another one if it’s not.

Fill out your application

Next, you will need to fill out all your application and personal details, such as the number and place of issue of your old passport and your address. If you’re applying for someone else, such as your child, you can also do it the same way, just fill it out using their details instead.

Gather your documents to send through the post

Thirdly, you’ll have to send some documents through the post. You’ll be told exactly what you need depending on your application, but it will typically be your old passport. Remember that you can’t travel anywhere while your passport is being renewed because you won’t have your old one (unless you are a dual national, of course, in which case you can use your other passport). If it’s urgent, you will have to get an emergency passport document instead.

Pay your passport fees

A standard passport is £94 for an adult, and £61 for a child. Plus, a £19.86 courier fee. You should be able to pay for this online.

If necessary, get someone to confirm your identity

If some details have changed since your last renewal such as your name, you may have to get someone to confirm your identity, but you will be told online if this is the case for you. They can confirm your identity online without a printed photo.

What if I am applying for my passport for the first time?

If you’re applying for your UK passport from France for the first time and not just renewing it then the process is similar.

You’ll still go through the online processes mentioned above, however, you may need a passport interview. Don’t worry though, you don’t need to return to the UK for this, it will be an online video interview, where you’ll be asked questions to be able to confirm your identity.

How long does it take?

After long delays in previous summers due to strike action and other delays, passport processing times seems to have returned to normal and by the second half of 2023 95 percent of applications were processed within 10 weeks.

It can vary according to the time of year, however. For example, if you’re applying before a busy travel period, such as just before the summer or just before the Christmas holidays, it’s likely that your application will take a bit longer because of the sheer number of other passport renewal applications.

If you are applying for the first time, it may also take slightly longer, depending on when you and the authorities have time for your passport interview. You will be told if you need an interview and will have to phone up to make an appointment, so the quicker you make the call, the quicker you will be assigned a day.

What if it’s taking too long, how can I track my application?

You will be able to track your application online with a code that you’ll be given when you apply. You will also get updates by email or text messages so you know where your passport is in the process and how much longer it’s likely to take.

You will also be able to check if something is holding your application up and if you need to send any more documents.