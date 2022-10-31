On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday
Halloween – not quite as big a deal in France as it is in the US, Halloween still sees some events in France, although trick or treating is definitely less common. If you’re going to Halloween party, at least you don’t need to worry about getting an early night, as Tuesday is a public holiday.
No confidence (again) – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne faces two more votes of no-confidence in parliament, both linked to the government’s use of Article 49.3 to push through its budget. Like the votes last week, they are not expected to succeed in bringing down the government.
Tuesday
Holiday – November 1st is All Saints Day (Toussaint) and in France that means a day off work. In fact, don’t be surprised if many of your colleagues are not in on Monday either, as this represents one of the rare changes to faire le pont (create a ‘bridge’ long weekend) in 2022. On a related note, traffic forecaster Bison futé predicts heavy traffic in the Paris region on Tuesday, as people return from their long weekend trips.
Winter tyres – winter or all-weather tyres are compulsory in 48 areas of France from November 1st. The new law was introduced last year, and fines were due to start being handed out on November 1st – although the transport minister has now announced a grace period until the end of the year.
Trève hivernale – the ‘winter truce’ also begins on November 1st, meaning that landlords cannot evict tenants who are in arrears until the truce ends in April 2023. Utility companies also cannot disconnect gas or electricity supplies.
Ban on illuminated signs – all lit-up signs must now be turned off between the hours of 1am and 6am, with the exception of transport interchanges. Many towns will also change the hours that street lights are illuminated from November 1st as part of their energy-saving plans.
Wednesday
Senate reading – the Senate begins debates on the 2023 Budget.
Thursday
Book prizes – the prestigious Goncourt literary prize is handed out in France.
Sunday
Cop27 – the climate summit Cop27 begins in Egypt.
Traffic warning – this weekend marks the end of the Toussaint school holidays and roads, especially in the Paris region, are expected to be busier than normal as families return home from trips away.
