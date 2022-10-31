On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Fuel aid

The government’s €0.30 per litre discount on petrol and diesel prices was due to drop to €0.10 per litre on November 1st – but the higher rate has been extended to November 14th, following refinery blockades that pushed up prices in October.

Petro-giant TotalEnergies has also extended its €0.20 per litre on-top discount to the same date. It will then fall to €0.10 per litre. The government discount, which drops to €0.10 from November 15th, is set to end on December 31st.

Heating oil

Lower-income households that use oil to heat their homes will be eligible for a voucher worth €100 in November. Those who have already used a voucher to cover part of the cost of an oil bill will receive theirs automatically. Otherwise the portal to apply for the help will open on November 8th.

Some three million households in France will be eligible for the rebate voucher. The very lowest earners will receive €200.

Flu vaccines

The seasonal flu vaccination programme is already open to people in high risk groups, but opens to everyone on November 15th. Full details on how and where to get the vaccine, plus a Covid booster if you need it, HERE.

Lone parent support

The allocation de soutien familial payable to a parent who raises one or more children alone without child support will be increased by 50 percent as of November, from €122.93 to €184.39 per month per child. This family benefit is paid by the Caisse d’allocations familiales (Caf) or the Mutualité sociale agricole (MSA).

Advertising

Illuminated advertising screens must now be turned off between the hours of 1am and 6am in every town, village and city across France, except for those in airports and train, bus or Metro stations during service hours. All lit-up advertising is also banned is there are days where electricity supplies are particularly strained.

White goods

A ‘repairability score’ system introduced in 2021 for front-loading washing machines, televisions, laptops, smartphones and lawnmowers, will, from November 4th, be extended to include top-loading washing machines, dishwashers, pressure washers and vacuum cleaners.

The score – out of 10 – will indicate how easily a product can be repaired and is intended to reduce the amount of serviceable electric products that are simply thrown away.

Guaranteed rights

Speaking of consumer rights, businesses must, from November, inform clients of the garantie légale de conformité and garantie légale des vices cachés, that protects their rights in case products are faulty, and how to claim their money back – and make a distinction between these legal rights and the garantie commerciale, which is provided by the shop.

Strike

Thursday, November 10th is planned to be the third of the one-day ‘inter-professional’ strikes called by the hardline CGT union in protest at rising living costs and the government’s use of strike-breaking powers. The first strike saw fairly minimal disruption, but the November 10th strike will see coordinated action from unions on the Paris public transport network, so there may be more disruption on the capital’s trams, buses and Metro services.

Winter truce

France’s annual trêve hivernale – winter eviction truce – begins on November 1st. From that date until March 31st, 2023, landlords are forbidden from evicting tenants struggling to pay their rent. Utility companies also cannot disconnect supplies because of unpaid bills.

Winter tyres

A law that requires private cars and vans, commercial vehicles and motorhomes, as well as buses and HGVs in 48 areas of France to have either winter or all-season tyres on all four wheels, or anti-skid devices such as chains on at least the two driving wheels kicks in on November 1st, and runs until March 31st, 2023. Anyone not complying with the new law faces a €135 fine, the first year that fines have been levied after an ‘education’ period last winter.

Breakdown cover

If you break down on France’s motorway and have to call for help, it will cost you €138.01 for vehicles weighing up to 1.8 tonnes, and €170.65 for those weighing between 1.8 tonnes and 3.5 tonnes, after the government increased the amount that breakdown services can charge.

Pet adoptions

Prospective owners of a dog, cat, ferret or rabbit must now sign a document stating they understand and accept the responsibilities involved, and wait for seven days before the adoption to avoid impulsive decisions.

Public holidays

After months without a public holiday, two come along this month. Tuesday, November 1st, is Toussaint, while Friday, November 11th, is Armistice Day, marking the end of World War One. The next public holiday is Christmas Day, December 25th.

Schools restart

Bad news for school-age children. The autumn (Toussaint) holidays end on Monday, November 7th. Other than the Armistice Day public holiday, it’s now a straight run through to the Christmas break, which starts after classes on Friday December 16th, or Saturday, December 17th (in those areas where children attend Saturday classes).

Savings account

Interest rates on the popular small Livret A savings account will remain at 2 percent in November – but is expected to increase to 3 percent in February.

Beaujolais Nouveau Day

The third Thursday of November (November 17th this year) is the Fête du Beaujolais Nouveau, when the notorious and brash young wine first hits shop shelves and towns in the Beaujolais area hold festivals. Word from those who know about these things is that the 2022 vintage is set to be one of the better ones.

“The new vintage is in line with 2009, 2015, 2018 and 2020,” according to Daniel Bulliat, president of Interbeaujolais. They were good years, apparently.

