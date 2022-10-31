For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Zadiste
It might sound like a new school of modern painting, but this term actually refers to a very different art form.
Published: 31 October 2022 12:57 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
It might sound like a new school of modern painting, but this term actually refers to a very different art form.
It's more than just a medical term.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments