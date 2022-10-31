French Word of the Day: Zadiste

Why do I need to know zadiste?

If you watch the news in France, you’ll hear the term a lot, generally over images of environmental protesters.

What does it mean?

Zadiste – pronounced zadd – eest – is the noun (masculine, so un zadiste) to describe a protester taking some form of direct action – usually squatting – to prevent development plans for a particular area going ahead, usually for environmental reasons.

What’s important, here, is the first syllable: zad is, in fact, the acronym ZAD, which in a planning context can mean Zone d’Aménagement Différé (deferred development zone) – but in protest terms mean Zone à Défendre (zone to defend).

Under the original meaning, which is basically planning jargon, the establishment of a ZAD establishes the right of a local authority to have first dibs on any purchasing a property or parcel of land for future development.

The second definition is routinely used in France, Belgium and Switzerland to designate a politically motivated squat, or protest camp set up in protest over development plans. The protests – and efforts to move-on protesters – can turn violent.

You might hear politicians say something like Je bloquerai l’installation de toute ZAD dans cette zone, ou en France – I will block the installation of any ZAD in this area, or in France – and they are referring to blocking protesters from setting up camp.

The term “zadiste“, therefore, refers to the activists who have set up a camp in a ZAD. Zadistes routinely use the first name Camille, in a desire for anonymity.

Use it like this

Les Zadistes ne se contentent pas de faire des manifestations, ils occupent en permanence le site pour empêcher le démarrage des travaux – Zadistes are not satisfied with demonstrations, they permanently occupy a site to prevent work starting

L’installation des premiers zadistes à Notre-Dame-des-Landes a commencé en 2009 – The arrival of the first squatters at Notre-Dame-des-Landes began in 2009