French Word of the Day: Zadiste

It might sound like a new school of modern painting, but this term actually refers to a very different art form.

Published: 31 October 2022 12:57 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know zadiste?

If you watch the news in France, you’ll hear the term a lot, generally over images of environmental protesters.

What does it mean?

Zadiste – pronounced zadd – eest – is the noun (masculine, so un zadiste) to describe a protester taking some form of direct action – usually squatting – to prevent development plans for a particular area going ahead, usually for environmental reasons.

What’s important, here, is the first syllable: zad is, in fact, the acronym ZAD, which in a planning context can mean Zone d’Aménagement Différé (deferred development zone) – but in protest terms mean Zone à Défendre (zone to defend).

Under the original meaning, which is basically planning jargon, the establishment of a ZAD establishes the right of a local authority to have first dibs on any purchasing a property or parcel of land for future development.

The second definition is routinely used in France, Belgium and Switzerland to designate a politically motivated squat, or protest camp set up in protest over development plans. The protests – and efforts to move-on protesters – can turn violent.

You might hear politicians say something like Je bloquerai l’installation de toute ZAD dans cette zone, ou en France – I will block the installation of any ZAD in this area, or in France – and they are referring to blocking protesters from setting up camp.

The term “zadiste“, therefore, refers to the activists who have set up a camp in a ZAD. Zadistes routinely use the first name Camille, in a desire for anonymity.

Use it like this

Les Zadistes ne se contentent pas de faire des manifestations, ils occupent en permanence le site pour empêcher le démarrage des travaux – Zadistes are not satisfied with demonstrations, they permanently occupy a site to prevent work starting

L’installation des premiers zadistes à Notre-Dame-des-Landes a commencé en 2009 – The arrival of the first squatters at Notre-Dame-des-Landes began in 2009

French word of the day: Colonne vertébrale

It's more than just a medical term.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:29 CEST
Why do I need to know colonne vertébrale?

Because who knows when you will need to show some spine.

What does it mean?

La colonne vertébrale – pronounced lah coll-on vert-ay-brall – is, literally, the French version of the medical term “vertebral column”, or “spinal column” or to put it more simply “spine’.

We could get all sciencey and discuss how the spinal column is made up of 24 small bones, called vertebrae, that are stacked on top of each other, separated only by a gel-like “disc”.

But while knowing la colonne vertébrale will undoubtedly come in handy if you slip a disc, we’re also discussing the metaphorical versions – which implies the backbone is a symbol of character or strength, and also the defining aspect of a person or a thing. 

Just as in English, saying “Oh, grow a backbone,” means “develop some courage” or “be brave”.

You can also use the colonne vertébral to describe something as being the ‘backbone’ or central part of a system or a project, and in that sense it’s probably more widely used than in English.

Use it like this

Le conducteur a subi de graves blessures à la colonne vertébrale – The driver sustained serious spinal injuries

Un frisson parcourut ma colonne vertébrale – A shiver ran down my spine [ie I was afraid, or creeped out]

L’économie est la colonne vertébrale de notre sécurité nationale – The economy is the backbone of our national security

Ni nerfs, ni colonne vertébrale, ni convictions – Neither nerve, nor backbone, nor convictions [former Prime Minister Manuel Valls talking about ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy].

