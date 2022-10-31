Read news from:
France’s top court orders safety checks for motorbikes

France's top administrative court on Monday ordered the introduction of safety inspections for motorcycles, overturning the government's decision to drop the measure.

Published: 31 October 2022 17:08 CET
Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

The court ruling comes after a standoff lasting over a year between motorbike owners’ associations who have protested against any requirement for the Contrôle technique vehicle safety check, and NGOs fighting against air pollution and traffic noise.

The Conseil d’Etat, France’s supreme court for administrative matters, ordered the government last year to comply with a 2014 EU directive calling for regular safety checks for motorbikes with engines of more than 125 cubic centimetres, starting this year.

In response the government issued a decree announcing checks on some motorcycles, starting only in 2023.

However, faced with protests from bike owners and associations, the government made a U-turn, with President Emmanuel Macron being quoted by an adviser as saying that he didn’t want to “bother French people” with the measure which he vowed would never be applied.

But the same NGOs that had launched the original case mounted a fresh challenge against the government and, again, the Conseil d’Etat ruled in their favour.

The Council said in a statement Monday that the government had “overstepped its powers” by cancelling the EU directive which it said was aimed at the protection of the environment as well as at the safety of motorcyclists.

This means that motorbike owners will have to have regular safety checks on their vehicles, in the same way as car owners are required to have the two yearly Contrôle technique. This only affects French-registered bikes, so does not apply to tourists or visitors. 

It also threw out the government’s claim that the EU directive allowed for “alternative measures” to replace mandatory safety inspections.

Given its “direct and significant environmental impact”, the decision to scrap the inspections should have been subject of a public debate, it said.

Even the alternative measures proposed by the government failed to satisfy the EU’s requirements, either because they were still only at the project stage, or did not improve motorbike safety “in a sufficiently efficient and significant way”, the Council said.

NGOs were delighted, with the head of the Respire (Breathe) association Tony Renucci calling the ruling a “victory for the environment and for public health”.

Gael David, president of Ras Le Scoot (Fed-up with with scooters), said the government would now no longer be able to “use health and road safety as elements in its electoral calculations”.

The setback for the motorcycle lobby comes only two months after the city of Paris introduced fees for parking motorbikes and motorised scooters in the capital, sparking outrage and defiance among bikers.

Since September 1st, bikers parking their ride in the historic centre of the capital have to pay €3 per hour – two in surrounding neighbourhoods – for a maximum stay of six hours.

POLICE

Mega-basins: Why has a dispute over irrigation in French farmland turned violent?

Serious clashes at a demonstration in south west France saw Molotov cocktails thrown and more than 60 police officers injured - so what are people protesting against and why did the demonstration turn so violent?

Published: 31 October 2022 12:45 CET
Mega-basins: Why has a dispute over irrigation in French farmland turned violent?

Protests, marches and demonstrations are a commonplace event in France, and it’s not unusual for a small minority of demonstrators to commit crimes such as vandalism – smashing up bus shelters and setting fire to street furniture – at the end of a demo.

But for all that French protests are noisy and attention-seeking, serious violence is relatively unusual, and when it does happen it usually takes place in cities.

But a demo in the rural Deux-Sèvres département in south west France over the weekend took an unusually violent turn, with 61 police officers injured, according to the Interior Ministry, around 20 of whom were “very seriously” injured.

On Monday there were further clashes as demonstrators defied a massive police presence at the site in Sainte-Soline.

So what’s it all about and why has it become such a big issue?

The issue

The protest on Sunday was called against the installation of an agricultural irrigation project in the commune of Sainte-Soline in the Deux-Sèvres département in south west France.

Location of Sainte-Soline, where the protest camps are being set up. Google Maps

The ‘méga-bassines‘ are a planned network of 16 giant (around 600,000 cubic metres) underwater storage areas which farmers can use for irrigation in the event of a drought – something that is happening with increasing frequency as the planet warms.

The project, backed by around 400 local farmers, is controversial because environmentalists say the mega-basins damage valuable wetland areas – the west of France has several wetland areas that shelter a wide variety of wildlife and the area is also known for salt marshes that produce a highly prized fleur de sel.

The protesters also say that the water tanks drain water from natural groundwater supplies and therefore make droughts worse for local residents and smaller farmers – essentially they see the basins as a ‘water theft’ from locals by big agri-businesses. 

As the climate crisis intensifies and droughts become commonplace, violent clashes over water supplies are likely to become more frequent.

The protest

Local authorities refused to licence a demonstration against the basins on Sunday, but several thousand people turned out anyway – including local activists and Green politicians such as Paris MP Sandrine Rousseau and ex-presidential candidate Yannick Jadot.

According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, about 40 of the people present at the demo were on a police watchlist because of a history of violent protest (more on that later).

In total there were between 4,000 and 7,000 demonstrators (estimates according to police and the demo organisers) and 1,500 police.

Events quickly turned violent with demonstrators hurling rocks, pétanque balls and Molotov cocktails at police, who responded with tear gas.

Organisers say 30 demonstrators were injured, 10 of whom required hospital treatment, while the Interior Ministry said 61 police officers were injured, around 20 of whom required hospital treatment.

Activists constrict a ‘village of the Gauls’ protest camp at Sainte-Soline. Photo by Pascal Lachenaud / AFP

What next?

On Monday there were further clashes as protesters tried to set up a protest camp at the site, coming up against the huge police presence – around 1,000 officers – still in the area.

The government is determined to stop the installation of a ZAD (Zone à défendre) – a type of permanent protest camp.

However one farmer has allowed protesters to set up camp on his land, where watchtowers and fences were being built on Monday to create a “village of Gauls”, a reference to the popular Asterix comic books.

“We fully intend to use them, it will be a base for all types of harassment operations we’re going to carry out if the construction continues,” said Julien Le Guet, a spokesman for the protest collective.

Masked protesters also tore out a water pipe thought to be used to fill one of the basins, with video of the vandalism circulating widely on news reports and social media.

What does the government say?

Gérald Darmanin, France’s hardline Interior Minister, has gone on the attack, describing the protests as “écoterrorisme” and saying that at least 40 of the activists at the site are ‘Fiché S‘ – the technical term for being on a police watchlist – due to what he described as ‘ultra-left’ activities.

“With their operating methods, I am not afraid to say, falling under the banner of eco-terrorism that we must absolutely fight” he declared.

The big fear in government is the creation of another Notre-Dame des Landes site – a camp built to protest against the expansion of Nantes airport back in 2012, which remained in place for six years and was frequently the site of violent clashes between police, local authorities and activists from around the world who came to join the camp.

It was eventually dismantled in 2018 after Emmanuel Macron ruled against the expansion of the airport, overturning decisions made under the Hollande and Sarkozy governments. 

Darmanin said that 1,000 police would remain on site so that “no ZAD is installed in the Deux-Sevres department nor
anywhere else in France”.

The activists appear equally resolute in their intention to set up a new ZAD. 

