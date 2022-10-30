Weather, Halloween, grammar and cycling: 6 essential articles for life in France

We already know that 2022 has been a hot year. But now we have the figures to back that up.
Just as October 2022 is expected to be confirmed as the hottest October ever recorded, we run the meteorological numbers on a year when temperatures consistently broke records.
IN NUMBERS: How hot has France’s record-breaking 2022 been?
Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat – but the message in France this winter is all about turning out the lights, as the country aims to cut its energy use by 10 percent to get through the winter without Russian gas.
So what does this mean for traditional seasonal lights displays and light festivals?
Will France have Christmas light displays this year?
More pressingly, it’s Halloween. Visitors from countries such as the UK and – in particular the USA – might be expecting to see the shops full of pumpkins, ghost costumes and mini candy, but in France things are a little more restrained.
Not many pumpkins but a day off: How the French celebrate Halloween
It took a lot of political brinkmanship, but France’s 2023 budget avoided a Halloween horror show as it finally passed through parliament. From gas price freezes to tax allowances and grants, here’s a look at what is in it.
Income tax, property grants and gas prices: What’s in France’s 2023 budget?
November starts with a public holiday. And a fuel price cap extension, extra financial support for lone parents, new advertising rules, and there’s a big wine event, too – here’s what’s happening in France in the penultimate month of the year.
What changes in France in November 2022
In case you missed it in all the social media hype on the day, the route of the 2023 Tour de France has been unveiled, complete with a Spanish start and a climb up the highest volcano in France before the traditional finish in Paris.
