Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONACO

Two charged in smear plot against Monaco prince’s entourage

Two men have been charged with illegally accessing private information as part of an online campaign against people close to Monaco's Prince Albert II, French prosecutors said Sunday.

Published: 30 October 2022 15:41 CET
Updated: 30 October 2022 17:41 CET
Prince Albert II of Monaco speaks at a ceremony in Bremen
Prince Albert II of Monaco speaks at a ceremony in Bremen, northern Germany in July 2022. Two men have been charged in a smear plot against the prince's entourage. Photo: FOCKE STRANGMANN / AFP

The suspects face charges of “covering up attacks on an automatic data handling system”, Paris investigators told AFP, confirming a report by the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

Both men — a Belgian businessman and a Monegasque lawyer — were arrested on Tuesday as part of a probe by the Paris police’s cybercrime unit.

They are suspected of involvement in a website calling itself “Dossiers du Rocher” (“The Rock Files”, referring to Monaco by its nickname) which hosted videos, confidential email conversations and hostile articles dealing with
property development in the principality.

Huge sums of cash are at stake in property deals in Monaco, a micro-state where one square metre (11 square feet) of living space can sell for up to 100,000 euros ($100,000).

A criminal complaint was filed in November 2021 about the site by four men, the JDD reported, naming them as Albert II’s chief of staff Laurent Anselmi, lawyer and childhood friend of the prince Thierry Lacoste, supreme court
president Didier Linotte and the prince’s wealth manager Claude Palmero.

One source close to the investigation told the paper that the two suspects charged this week were “probably playing second fiddle in a well-orchestrated operation”.

They added that the methods used, including hacking private email inboxes as well as setting up foreign websites and artificially inflating traffic to them would require “significant financial resources”.

Prosecutors are still investigating potential crimes including fraudulently acquiring data and intercepting electronic communications.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Don’t exploit her, parents of murdered girl tell French politicians

The parents of a French schoolgirl whose gruesome murder has shocked the country have urged right-wing politicians to stop exploiting her death for political ends.

Published: 24 October 2022 08:35 CEST
Don't exploit her, parents of murdered girl tell French politicians

A 24-year-old woman from Algeria with a history of psychiatric disorders has been charged with the rape and murder last week of the 12-year-old girl, identified only as “Lola”.

Investigators have established that the woman had overstayed a student visa and had failed to comply with a notice issued in August to leave France within 30 days.

Conservative and far-right parties have used the case to accuse President Emmanuel Macron’s government of failing to enforce immigration laws, arguing the strict application of deportation orders could have prevented the murder.

But her parents, who met with Macron earlier this week, on Friday pleaded with politicians to stop exploiting their daughter’s murder, after her photo was displayed at a far-right demonstration in Paris the day before.

In a statement sent to AFP on Friday, they called for an immediate end to “any use of the name and image of their child for political ends” so they could “honour the memory of their child in peace, respect and dignity”.

Photos and drawings of the girl have been posted widely across social media, with far-right activists using the case to berate the government over its record on illegal immigrants.

On Thursday, activists from far-right parties including Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and Eric Zemmour’s Reconquest took part in rallies in Paris in tribute to the victim, brandishing photos and portraits of her.

On Friday morning, worshippers at a mosque in Pessac, near Bordeaux in southwest France, discovered it had been defaced with slogans referring to the case and denouncing the government.

And police have opened an investigation after one of their officers, gave graphic details of the case in an interview with the television station BFMTV. The interview, filmed so as to conceal his identity, was broadcast Friday.

Dominique Sopo, president of anti-racism group SOS Racisme, has already denounced the “crass indecency” of what he described as the political exploitation of the case.

Alexandre Silva, the lawyer for the woman charged, has called for an end to the “misinformation” around the case.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Brussels summit on Friday, Macron said the family needed “the nation’s respect and affection”.

“Lola” is to be buried in the northern French town of Lillers on Monday.

SHOW COMMENTS