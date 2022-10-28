Red traffic alerts ahead of holiday weekend in France

The roads monitor has issued a red travel alert – its second highest warning level – for travel in the greater Paris Île-de-France region on Friday afternoon, notably on routes away from the capital, as it expects heavy additional traffic with families making the most of Tuesday’s Toussaint public holiday.

The holiday on November 1st provides one of the few opportunities in 2022 to faire le pont – or create a four-day weekend by adding a single day of holiday to a public holiday. French schools are also on holiday for the two-week Toussaint break.

The unseasonably warm weather has also persuaded many people to take a trip to the country or the seaside for the weekend.

“Traffic will be very heavy in the Ile-de-France region in the direction of the various toll gates, particularly on the A13, A10 and A6 autoroutes, as well as on the Boulevard Périphérique and the A86 from the end of the morning.

“They will continue until the end of the evening with a peak expected between 5pm and 7pm,” Bison Futé said in its traffic forecast.

Normal service on the roads is expected in all other areas of France on Friday, though the roads watchdog has also issued an orange travel alert for the north of the country – Île-de-France, Brittany, Normandy, Centre-Val-de-Loire and Hauts-de-France – on Saturday, indicating higher than usual traffic levels that could lead to ‘difficult’ travel.

“Congestion is expected to be spread throughout the day, mainly between 10am and 8pm. The main roads in the western zone, including the A10, A11 and A13, and the major cities are likely to experience traffic difficulties,” Bison Futé said.

On Tuesday, November 1st, travel in Île-de-France, in the direction of Paris, has been rated ‘orange’, as holidaymakers head home after the long weekend break.

“The A10, A6 and A13 autoroutes are likely to experience very significant difficulties in the middle of the afternoon,” the roads watchdog said, as it urged motorists to avoid major routes after 2pm in the region.