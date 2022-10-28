Read news from:
Red traffic alerts ahead of holiday weekend in France

Traffic watchdog Bison Futé has issued traffic warnings for Friday as French families take advantage of the Toussaint holiday to have a long weekend away.

Published: 28 October 2022 09:53 CEST
(Photo by AFP)

The roads monitor has issued a red travel alert – its second highest warning level – for travel in the greater Paris Île-de-France region on Friday afternoon, notably on routes away from the capital, as it expects heavy additional traffic with families making the most of Tuesday’s Toussaint public holiday.

The holiday on November 1st provides one of the few opportunities in 2022 to faire le pont – or create a four-day weekend by adding a single day of holiday to a public holiday. French schools are also on holiday for the two-week Toussaint break. 

The unseasonably warm weather has also persuaded many people to take a trip to the country or the seaside for the weekend.

“Traffic will be very heavy in the Ile-de-France region in the direction of the various toll gates, particularly on the A13, A10 and A6 autoroutes, as well as on the Boulevard Périphérique and the A86 from the end of the morning. 

“They will continue until the end of the evening with a peak expected between 5pm and 7pm,” Bison Futé said in its traffic forecast. 

Normal service on the roads is expected in all other areas of France on Friday, though the roads watchdog has also issued an orange travel alert for the north of the country –  Île-de-France, Brittany, Normandy, Centre-Val-de-Loire and Hauts-de-France – on Saturday, indicating higher than usual traffic levels that could lead to ‘difficult’ travel.

“Congestion is expected to be spread throughout the day, mainly between 10am and 8pm. The main roads in the western zone, including the A10, A11 and A13, and the major cities are likely to experience traffic difficulties,” Bison Futé said.

On Tuesday, November 1st, travel in Île-de-France, in the direction of Paris, has been rated ‘orange’, as holidaymakers head home after the long weekend break. 

“The A10, A6 and A13 autoroutes are likely to experience very significant difficulties in the middle of the afternoon,” the roads watchdog said, as it urged motorists to avoid major routes after 2pm in the region.

ENERGY

Will France have Christmas light displays this year?

The message in France this winter is all about turning out the lights, as the country aims to cut its energy use by 10 percent to get through the winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for traditional Christmas lights displays and light festivals?

Published: 28 October 2022 12:29 CEST
The French government’s sobriété enérgetique (energy-saving) plan for winter has plenty to say about lights – people are advised to turn off the light in any room they’re not using, while local authorities will be switching off early the lighting on monuments such as the Eiffel Tower and even street lights in some areas.

Even the famously opulent palace of Versailles – which gives rise to the phrase C’est pas Versailles ici (meaning, turn the lights off, we’re not millionaires) – will turn down its lighting this winter.

READ ALSO All the ways that France’s ‘energy saving’ plan could impact your life

So what does this mean for the popular Christmas light displays that most French towns put on in late November and December? Or Lyon’s famous Festival of Lights? 

Paris 

Perhaps the best-known Christmas lights display is on the Champs-Elysée – 4km of lights with 20,000 bulbs.

This week, organisers confirmed that the traditional display will go ahead, but with two important modifications; the lights will be switched off at 11.45pm each night – two hours and 15 minutes earlier than previous years – and the display will be up for six weeks instead of the usual seven.

The head of Blachère Illuminations, which creates the Champs-Elysée display – says that thanks to LED lightbulbs, the display actually uses surprisingly little electricity, costing €50-€60 a day in power bills. 

The display will be switched on on Sunday, November 20th by actor Tahar Rahim.

Reduced displays

In most big cities, local authorities have adopted similar plans- festive lights displays will happen, but in a pared-down form.

For a large city, Christmas lights represent only around 0.2 percent of their annual electricity usage – but while savings may be minimal, many mayors have spoken of wanting to set an example through small gestures.

Strasbourg – the town that bills itself ‘France’s capital of Christmas’ is going ahead with its display, but with 10-20 percent fewer bulbs than usual. The display will also end on January 8th – one week earlier than normal – and lights will be turned off at 11pm instead of midnight.

Bordeaux – the deputy mayor of Bordeaux said: “We plan to keep the same illuminations as last year but reduce the lighting time.” In practice this means beginning on December 9th, two weeks later than usual, and turning the lights off between 1am and 7am.

Toulouse – the light display will be two weeks shorter than usual – turning on one week later in December and off one week earlier in January.

Caen – the Normandy town will also be turning off lights early, at 11pm instead of midnight.

Cancellations

But some towns have announced that they will cancel the displays altogether. Municipalities that have announced a total cancellation include Morbihan and Quimper in Brittany, Béthune in Pas-de-Calais and Boussy-Saint-Antoine in Essonne. 

One of the displays at the 2018 festival of light in Lyon. Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

Lyon festival

But undoubtedly the most beautiful light display in France is in Lyon, when the whole town is given over the the Fête des Lumières (festival of lights) in early December.

This year’s festival – running from Thursday, December 8th to Sunday, December 11th, will go ahead, local authorities have confirmed, with around 30 sites illuminated in astonishing displays of light and colour, often accompanied by music.

City authorities, confirming that the festival will go ahead, said that the 30 displays over five nights represent “a drop in the ocean” of the town’s annual energy use, while the festival brings in thousands of visitors.

Deputy mayor Sylvain Godinot, said: “The impact of the Festival of Lights on the city of Lyon’s energy consumption is absolutely marginal, which is what allows us to maintain it.

“These are installations that have evolved a lot technologically with lighting designed with a lot of LEDs that ultimately consume very little energy.”

The city’s usual Christmas lights will also go ahead, but will be switched on one week later and switched off one week earlier.

