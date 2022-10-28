Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

French October inflation highest since 1985

French consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1985 in October, official data showed on Friday, driven by rising energy, food and manufactured goods prices.

Published: 28 October 2022 10:06 CEST
French October inflation highest since 1985
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde announced interest rate hikes to try and tackle eurozone inflation. Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP

Year-on-year price growth hit 6.2 percent this month, statistics authority Insee said based on preliminary data, a new increase in inflation after it slowed in August and September – although France’s inflation rate remains one of the lowest in Europe. 

Food especially grew more expensive, at almost 12 percent, in a blow to the least well-off households who spend a larger share of their monthly budget at supermarkets.

Meanwhile energy prices added almost 20 percent, despite government interventions including a gas price freeze and electricity price cap which have kept overall inflation below levels seen in EU neighbours.

Russia’s war on Ukraine and the throttling of gas supplies to Europe has triggered an energy crisis on the continent – at the same moment when many of France’s vital nuclear power plants are offline for maintenance.

OPINION We won’t freeze this winter, but France’s nuclear problems are a long way from solved 

French inflation reached 7.1 percent year-on-year when measured using the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) yardstick preferred by the European Central Bank.

The Frankfurt-based ECB on Thursday announced a fresh bumper interest rate hike of 0.75 percent as it strives to bring price growth across the 19-nation eurozone under control.

“We will have further rate increases in the future,” central bank chief Christine Lagarde said. “There is still ground to cover.”

Insee will publish its final October inflation reading in mid-November.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Russia will have to answer for Ukraine atrocities: France

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne paid tribute to Ukrainians' "courage" and "heroism"

Published: 27 October 2022 10:58 CEST
Russia will have to answer for Ukraine atrocities: France

Russia will have to answer for its “barbaric violations of the laws of war” in Ukraine, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said.

Whenever Ukraine troops take back territory from the invading Russian forces, they discover “massacres or mass graves, as in Bucha in the spring and more recently in Izyum,” Borne said during a debate on the conflict in the Senate, the upper house of France’s parliament.

“These are shocking, revolting, monstrous acts. They are barbaric violations of the laws of war, and Russia will have to answer for them,” she added.

Borne also referred to “implausible statements by the Russian defence minister about Ukraine using a dirty bomb. It is nothing but another lie by Moscow to legitimise the escalation”.

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a “dirty bomb”, a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials.

To the applause of the Senate, Borne paid tribute to the Ukrainians’ “courage” and “heroism”.

But “despite the Russian fragility, let us not believe for a moment that the end of the fighting is near,” she added.

“Russia is ready for anything. And it is not on a battlefield but around a negotiating table that we will find a way out of this war,” she said.

SHOW COMMENTS