Easyjet expands routes in southern France, including new flight to Denmark

Easyjet revealed to French newspaper Le Figaro that it will be opening the new Nice to Copenhagen service from summer 2023.
It will also be expanding many of its existing services from Nice, and keeping them going through the winter.
From November 1st there will be;
- Six weekly flights to Lisbon
- Twelve daily flights to Paris – eight to Orly and four to Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle.
- One daily flight to Rome
- One flight during the week and two at weekends to Marrakech
- A daily flight to New York
Easyjet now represents a third of all traffic in and out of Nice airport, and in 2019 transported 4.8 million passengers.
Since 2019, the French government has banned domestic flights where there exists the option of taking a train in two-and-a-half hours – the Paris-Nice route escapes that ban because the journey by train takes five and a half hours.
