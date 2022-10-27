French state bank to end financing of oil and gas projects

The French state investment bank said it would no longer finance new oil and gas projects, as it stepped up its climate change commitments.
As part of its first action plan to adapt to climate change banking group Caisse des Depots will no longer make “investments and direct financing of new oil and gas production projects and the infrastructure directly related to these new projects”.
It also said it would stop financing oil companies that did not have plans to reduce production.
The Caisse des Depots said it was also lowering the threshold for excluding companies with revenue from coal to five percent of revenue.
“Contributing to the environmental transformation is at the heart of the purpose of the Caisse des Depots group,” said its director, Eric Lombard.
Climate groups regularly criticise banks for continuing to invest in the expansion of fossil fuel production when consumption will need to fall if global warming is to be kept to a relatively safe 1.5 degrees Celsius.
