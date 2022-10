Why do I need to know comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles ?

Just in case you find something or someone unwelcome

What does it mean?

Comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles – pronounced komm un she-enn donz un jer de kee – literally translates as like a dog in a game of skittles. A more modern version may be ‘like a dog in a bowling alley’.

The animal simile, surprisingly gentle for a country that came up with comme vache qui pisse (like a pissing cow) for heavy rain, describes an unwelcome event, an incongruous situation or an uninvited visitor as being similar to an over-excitable animal spoiling a quiet game.

It dates from the 18th century, when the game of skittles – an ancestor of bowling and bowling alleys – was hugely popular. A dog bounding in to the middle of such a game, knocking over the pins and trying to steal the ball, would – you’d agree – be unpopular with the players.

Perhaps the closest English equivalent is to describe a person turning up ‘like the spectre at the feast’ – which implies they are both unwelcome and killing the mood.

Somewhat similar in French is Y avoir une couille dans le potage (to have a testicle in the soup) which also uses the idea of something being where it should not, but means ‘we have a problem’.

Use it like this

Personne ne l’attendait, il est arrivé comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles – No one was expecting him, he arrived out of nowhere

Il m’a reçu comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles, il m’a très mal reçu – He received me very badly, I felt like the spectre at the feast