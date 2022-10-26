Read news from:
Macron and Scholz enjoy ‘friendly’ lunch after tensions between France and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for lunch on Wednesday, with both sides saying they made progress towards easing differences on energy and defence dogging the European Union's vital double act.

Published: 26 October 2022 17:31 CEST
France's President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for lunch in Paris on Wednesday. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The two leaders were “of one mind on the major directions” of policy, a German diplomatic source said after the meeting, while a source in the French presidency called it “very constructive”.

“Today was a very good and important conversation on European energy supply, rising prices and joint arms projects,” Scholz tweeted.

“Germany and France stand close together and are tackling challenges jointly”.

Macron and Scholz were at pains to put on a show of friendliness as Scholz climbed out of his black Mercedes on arrival, with both smiling and shaking hands.

The pair spoke for around an hour longer than planned, including a one-on-one session without advisers.

The German source said they discussed issues including “European energy policy, national energy policies, economic development, defence, space and foreign policy”.

Meanwhile the French presidency said the talks were “in a spirit of very close cooperation for the medium- and long-term”.

But Macron and Scholz did not appear before journalists to announce any joint decisions or take questions.

Recent weeks had seen growing signs of discord between Berlin and Paris, under pressure from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its knock-on effects especially on energy markets.

Berlin’s move to spend up to €200 billion subsidising soaring gas prices and refusal to consider an EU-wide energy price cap nettled Paris and other European capitals, who fear the effect on their energy costs.

On defence, France is rattled by German plans for a shared missile shield with other NATO nations using American equipment, while longer-term projects to jointly develop new fighter jets and tanks appear stalled.

A big-spending “new era” of German defence policy announced by Scholz following the Russian attack has not translated into major contracts within Europe, especially for French firms as Macron hoped.

Wednesday’s meeting came instead of a postponed joint cabinet meeting between Paris and Berlin, which would have been Scholz’s first as chancellor.

So far, the German leader – in office for less than a year – has not developed the same warmth with Macron as his predecessor Angela Merkel, who “texted every day”, one French diplomatic source said ahead of the talks.

Strained ties between the EU’s two largest and most populous economies – in the past often the brokers of compromise among the bloc’s 27 members – have come at exactly the wrong time.

Russia’s invasion and the resulting disruption to the energy system have coincided with rising tensions between China and the West, as well as fears that more isolationist forces could return to power in Washington.

Berlin and Paris also differ on how to make the EU more agile faced with the new challenges, and how quickly to admit new members.

Macron warned that “both of us, together with the EU as a whole, are confronted with one of the biggest, furthest-reaching crises ever experienced by Europe,” with “a lot of work ahead,” the German diplomatic source said.

“Agreement between France and Germany is not sufficient, because everyone else has to agree, but it is necessary,” said Stephane Dion, Canadian ambassador to France and former envoy to Germany.

“They remain the motor of Europe. For Europe to work, that motor has to work,” he added.

France’s Europe minister Laurence Boone told the Senate Wednesday that the two countries should aim to resolve their differences “by the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty” on January 22nd.

Signed by post-war leaders Charles De Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer, the pact forms the foundations of French-German cooperation.

For now the two sides have agreed to set up “working groups… that will have the two governments working closely together towards the next steps in the coming days,” the Elysée said.

The groups cover topics including defence and security, energy and innovation, the German source said.

Macron and Scholz also agreed to talk “before and after” the German leader’s upcoming visit to China and the French president’s visit to the US, the German source said.

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: We won’t freeze this winter, but France is a long way from solving its nuclear problems

The threat of blackouts this winter has receded, thanks to EU-wide stockpiling and an unusually mild autumn. But in France, big problems remain in the country's vital nuclear power industry, as John Lichfield explains.

Published: 26 October 2022 12:40 CEST
Here is some good news. We will not necessarily freeze at home in the dark this winter. The energy outlook in France, and Europe, this winter has improved enormously.

After a scramble to replace Russian gas with imports from the US, the middle east and elsewhere, it looks like there will be plenty of gas to heat European homes and drive European industry.

Gas stocks across the European Union have reached 93 percent capacity – and 99 percent in France. Wholesale gas prices have fallen 70 percent in the last two months.

The weather is also on our side – for now. It will be 25C in Paris at the end of the week. The tentative long-range forecast from Météo France is for a coldish December but, overall, a mild winter.

One uncertainty remains: France is still struggling to bring its ailing nuclear power stations to normal capacity.

There is good news on that front too. An intermittent strike for higher pay which delayed the already backlogged, French nuclear repair and maintenance programme, has been resolved.    

Electricité de France (EDF) and the Conféderation Générale du Travail (CGT) trades union federation have reached a deal which will raise pay for the lowest paid workers by 10 percent.

The other – much more publicised – CGT led strike in oil refineries and depots is not quite over. Two out of seven French refineries are still blocked, causing some, continuing shortages for filling stations in the Paris, Lyon and Marseille areas.

But what of electricity? Is there still a threat of black-outs in France this winter?

I asked John Carr, a retired British particle physicist living in the south of France, who runs a website which monitors nuclear issues and fluctuations in power supply in France. To see the site go here and here.

He said: “I have not decided yet if I should go out to buy paraffin heaters. I will wait a month but check stocks (of heaters) at the end of November. It is clearly on the edge.”

ANALYSIS: Is France likely to face blackouts this winter?

Background: the once vaunted French nuclear industry – which usually supplies 80 percent of the country’s electricity with a surplus for exports – is in a mess. Delayed maintenance work because of the Covid pandemic and faults in the cooling systems of a dozen reactors shut down more than half the French nuclear industry this summer.

As bad luck, or bad judgement, would have it, the French power vacuum coincided with the European electricity shortage – and a spike in wholesale prices – caused by the Ukraine war.

There are 56 French nuclear reactors. Thirty are now working. Eight more are expected to come on line by the end of November. France has, in recent days, stopped importing electricity and started exporting again.

It will, however, be a close-run thing whether France has  enough power to keep all the lights on when peak demand is reached in December-February. The electricity supply arm of EDF could buy abroad again but neighbouring countries, including Britain and Germany, will also be close to their capacity limits. They may not have much power to sell.

READ ALSO What’s the problem with France’s nuclear industry?

John Carr said: “I started watching the situation at the beginning of September. The reactor restarts went more or less to schedule until the end of September and then the strikes started…Most ‘updated restart dates’ are (now) a month behind schedule. Today we have 30 gigowatts (billon watts) generation and we should have 40GW. ”

On present predicted trends, John calculates, France should  reach 53GW capacity by the end of December. Actual production is usually 10 percent below full capacity. Production may therefore be around 2GW short of what the country needs in mid-winter in an average year.

Warm weather, imports and the “sober energy use” sought by the government could make up the difference, Otherwise, there will be selective power cuts.

The power crisis has many causes. The outgoing EDF management accuses successive French governments, including President Emmanuel Macron, of shilly-shallying on nuclear policy. It was only just before this year’s election campaigns that President Macron announced plans for a new generation of reactors.

The government places the blame on EDF for failing to keep its reactors in better shape. The electricity giant is already 83.7 percent state-owned but Macron has decided to buy up the remaining shares to bring EDF under complete state control once again.

Another problem has been the repeated delays in completing a a large new generation EPR reactor at Flamanville in Normandy – finally due to open next year, 11 years behind the original schedule. This is similar to the reactor which EDF is building at Hinkley Point in Somerset, due to open in 2027, two years late.

Lessons to be learned? Nuclear power is fraught, politically, technically, environmentally. But we cannot do without it.  

