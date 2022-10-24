What can we expect from Thursday’s French strike?

When

The strike is called for Thursday, October 27th, and is a one-day strike only. A further one-day strike is planned for Thursday, November 10th, and this follows on from a one-day strike on Tuesday, October 18th.

Who

The strike has been called by the hardline CGT union as an ‘inter-professional’ strike – which means it will affect multiple sectors. It does not focus on a specific grievance such as a pay dispute, but is generally calling for pay increases across the board to cope with the rising cost of living, and it also called partly as an angry response to the government using the controversial power known as ‘requisition’ to force striking oil refinery employees back to work.

The FSU and Solidaires unions joined in the October 18th strike, but as of Monday had not confirmed whether they will join Thursday’s action as well.

Meanwhile in separate actions, workers at France’s nuclear power plants have called off their strike after reaching a pay deal, while almost all oil refinery employees are now back at work and fuel supplies at most French filling stations are getting back to normal.

What will the disruption be?

The first strike in this series – on October 18th – saw fairly minimal disruption; only six percent of teachers and four percent of public sector employees supported the strike, meaning that most schools and government services operated as normal, although several crèches – where employees are involved in a separate pay dispute – closed for the day.

On the transport network there was disruption on the local network of TER trains with only about half of normal services running, but the high-speed TGV services ran largely as normal. In Paris the Metro and trams ran as normal, but bus services saw some disruption. Airline employees did not join the action so there was no disruption on flights.

Whether disruption on Thursday is the same or worse depends on how many other unions join the action; France’s largest union, the CFDT, appears to have ruled this out by calling the inter-professional strikes ‘useless’, but others are yet to declare their intentions.

Essential workers, including public transport employees, are required to give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike, and transport companies use this information to produce revised strike timetables. This will be available by Wednesday, so anyone with a trip planned can see in advance which services will be running.

Schools are on holiday, so teachers will not strike, but crèches and holiday clubs could be affected.

We will update this story when more detailed transport information is published.