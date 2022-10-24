Read news from:
STRIKES

What can we expect from Thursday’s French strike?

The hardline CGT union has called another strike - scheduled for Thursday - in its ongoing dispute with the French government. Here's what we can expect for services including planes, trains and waste collection.

Published: 24 October 2022 10:16 CEST
Protesters march during a demonstration in Toulouse, southwestern France, on October 18. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

When

The strike is called for Thursday, October 27th, and is a one-day strike only. A further one-day strike is planned for Thursday, November 10th, and this follows on from a one-day strike on Tuesday, October 18th.

Who

The strike has been called by the hardline CGT union as an ‘inter-professional’ strike – which means it will affect multiple sectors. It does not focus on a specific grievance such as a pay dispute, but is generally calling for pay increases across the board to cope with the rising cost of living, and it also called partly as an angry response to the government using the controversial power known as ‘requisition’ to force striking oil refinery employees back to work. 

The FSU and Solidaires unions joined in the October 18th strike, but as of Monday had not confirmed whether they will join Thursday’s action as well. 

Meanwhile in separate actions, workers at France’s nuclear power plants have called off their strike after reaching a pay deal, while almost all oil refinery employees are now back at work and fuel supplies at most French filling stations are getting back to normal.

What will the disruption be?

The first strike in this series – on October 18th – saw fairly minimal disruption; only six percent of teachers and four percent of public sector employees supported the strike, meaning that most schools and government services operated as normal, although several crèches – where employees are involved in a separate pay dispute – closed for the day.

On the transport network there was disruption on the local network of TER trains with only about half of normal services running, but the high-speed TGV services ran largely as normal. In Paris the Metro and trams ran as normal, but bus services saw some disruption. Airline employees did not join the action so there was no disruption on flights.

Whether disruption on Thursday is the same or worse depends on how many other unions join the action; France’s largest union, the CFDT, appears to have ruled this out by calling the inter-professional strikes ‘useless’, but others are yet to declare their intentions.  

Essential workers, including public transport employees, are required to give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike, and transport companies use this information to produce revised strike timetables. This will be available by Wednesday, so anyone with a trip planned can see in advance which services will be running.

Schools are on holiday, so teachers will not strike, but crèches and holiday clubs could be affected.

We will update this story when more detailed transport information is published.

STRIKES

French unions agree to lift strike at nuclear plants

French labour unions and state electricity group EDF said on Friday that a weeks-long strike at several of the country's nuclear power plants would be lifted after a pay deal was reached.

Published: 22 October 2022 16:56 CEST
The strike, launched on the 13th September, threatened to delay efforts to bring over half of France’s nuclear reactors back online, just as the country is facing potential power restrictions and shortages from Russia’s clampdown on natural gas exports to Europe.

It also risked snowballing into a general strike against soaring inflation, as it came at the same time as a protest by oil refinery workers that has led to petrol shortages across the country.

The pay deal for the nuclear sector will see a five-percent wage hike for the lowest earners, while managers will get a 2.5-percent bump plus bonuses that have yet to be finalised, said union official Franck Redondo.

“If the deal is ratified by unions on Monday, for us the matter is closed. Everyone will be back and working all out to get these plants back online,” said Redondo, an FO union official at the Gravelines nuclear plant in northern France, the biggest in western Europe.

Around two dozen of the country’s 56 reactors, spread across 18 power plants, have been offline for months because of safety risks from defective welds or maintenance work.

EDF has been racing to get them back online before winter, when electricity demand jumps as people turn up the heat and typically spend more time at home.

“The negotiations are over. An agreement will be submitted to labour unions for approval by employees,” an EDF spokesman told AFP.

Employees of Gravelines Nuclear Power Station gather at the entrance, during a strike in Gravelines, northern France on 20th October, 2022. Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Meanwhile a strike by workers at oil major TotalEnergies continues at two sites — a refinery at Gonfreville near Le Havre in the north, and at the Feyzin fuel depot near the southeastern city of Lyon.

Workers have lifted blockades at other TotalEnergies sites but nearly 20 percent of service stations were without at least one type of fuel on Friday, the start of autumn school holidays, a major travel period.

“I didn’t use my car for as long as possible and worked from home,” said Mickael Grumen, 43, as he waited in a long queue to fill up in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb southwest of Paris, before leaving for holiday in Deauville, northern France.

The CGT union said on Friday it would stage new national strikes on 27th October and 10th November to demand higher wages, after a strike on Tuesday that disrupted public transport and other services, although not as severely as many had forecast.

The protests are the latest sign of growing pressure on President Emmanuel Macron as he seeks to push his reformist agenda through parliament, in particular an increase of the retirement age to 64 or 65 from the current 62.

A similar attempt sparked massive strikes two years ago, before the government abandoned the overhaul amid the Covid-10 outbreak.

READ ALSO: Will strikes and fuel shortages affect the autumn holidays in France?

