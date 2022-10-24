On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

School holidays – French schools are on holiday for the Toussaint break this week and next week, so expect slightly different timetables at certain services such as leisure centres.

No confidence votes – the French parliament will debate two motions of no-confidence in the government, proposed by the leftist Nupes alliance and the far-right Rassemblement National in response to the government using the power known as Article 49.3 to force through the budget. It is not expected that either of the confidence votes will gain the necessary majority.

Lola funeral – the funeral will be held in Pas-de-Calais for Lola, the 12-year-old girl whose murder shocked the nation when her body was found in a suitcase in Paris. Her parents have appealed for politicians to stop using her name for political gains.

Tuesday

Unemployment debate – debates begin in parliament of a proposal to change the rules around claiming unemployment benefits, another topic set to be extremely controversial.

Wednesday

Scholz visit – Emmanuel Macron hosts German chancellor Olaf Scholz for a visit at the Elysée, just days after a planned Franco-German parliamentary meeting was cancelled over disagreements on various issues.

Thursday

Strike – the hardline CGT union has called a further one-day strike for professions including transport workers, teachers and crèche staff, power plant workers and waste collectors. The CGT-called action last week was poorly supported and resulted in only fairly minimal disruption, but this action could be more effective if other unions join in. You can find the latest in our strike section HERE.

Podcast break – if you’re a fan of The Local’s Talking France podcast, please note that we’re taking a two-week break and will be back with a new series on Thursday, November 10th.

Chocolate – in Paris the annual Salon du chocolat opens at Porte de Versailles – a five-day celebration of all things chocolate related.

Friday

Traffic warning – Tuesday, November 1st is a public holiday and also represents one of the rare chances in 2022 for workers to ‘faire le pont‘ – ie take Monday off work and create a four-day weekend. For this reason traffic is expected to be heavier than normal on Friday evening, especially in the Paris region, as people head away for the weekend.

Saturday

Halloween – Halloween itself falls on a Monday this year (although the next day is a public holiday, so there’s no bar to parties) but Disneyland Paris has opted to hold its annual Halloween party on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets need to be reserved online. There are also ‘zombie walks’ in French cities including Lyon, Bordeaux and Toulouse on Saturday night, which are fun to either get involved in or just watch.

Sunday

Clocks change – Those in mainland France can have a lie-in on Sunday morning when clocks switch over to winter time at 2am on Sunday.