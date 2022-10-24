‘Houses have been razed’ – French towns count cost after tornadoes strike

A tornado destroyed houses and ripped off roofs in the village of Bihucourt, Pas-de-Calais.

“Some houses have been razed, collapsed, there are roofs torn off. The church is partly destroyed,” mayor Benoît-Vincent Caille told BFMTV.

🚨TORNADE confirmée ! Première vidéo du phénomène impactant la commune de Buhicourt dans le Pas-De-Calais. D’importants dégâts sont signalés. #France #orages #Tornade Credit: Robin G. pic.twitter.com/89wAGa15w2 — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 23, 2022

Describing the moment the tornado struck the town, Caille said: “I just had time to tell the kids, ‘let’s lower the shutters and go down to the basement’.”

After just 10 seconds, the winds had passed. “We heard big bangs,” Caille added. “My mobile started ringing to warn me that there was major damage in the commune. I had people crying on the phone.”

Trees and electricity poles in the area were ripped up as the tornado “ravaged almost the entire village”, the préfecture said. The mayor estimated that two-thirds of properties in the village were damaged as the tornado passed.

In the Eure, a tornado ripped a path from Boulleville to Épaignes and Beuzeville. Winds gusted up to 140km/h, pulling down trees and telephone lines, ripping off roofs, gates and doors, and causing one house to collapse. In a commercial area of Beuzeville, one haulier is today counting the cost after several semi-trailers were overturned in the high winds.

Meanwhile, 10 families in Ô-de-Selle, in the Somme, had to be rehoused after a tornado passed through the village, damaging “about 60 buildings,” according to the departmental préfecture. The same tornado also caused damage to “several buildings and houses” in nearby Conty, near Amiens.

One resident suffered minor injuries, officials have said.

In the Nord department, a number of power cuts were reported, while roofs of buildings near the town of Douai, some 40km from Lille.

In a statement, the préfecture of Pas-de-Calais indicated that electricity was cut off in the entire town. Clearing and reconstruction was set to begin on Monday.

But, because of the damage, residents could expect to wait several months before being able to return to their homes, Caille said.

Tornadoes are not unusual in France. It is estimated that there are between 15 and 20 every year – a likely underestimate as not all are recorded and some estimates rise as high as 180 a year – but multiple tornado strikes are rarer. They mainly hit the northwest, south and east of the country. In 1845, a large tornado killed more than 70 people in Montivilliers. More recently 17 injuries were reported when 13 tornadoes struck France, Belgium and Germany in June 2021.