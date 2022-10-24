Read news from:
‘Houses have been razed’ – French towns count cost after tornadoes strike

Residents in northern France are beginning the long clearing up process after tornadoes ripped through several towns, and damaged dozens of buildings.

Published: 24 October 2022 10:11 CEST
Residents walk past a damaged house in a street full of fallen roof tiles in Bihucourt, northern France after a tornado hit the region. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

A tornado destroyed houses and ripped off roofs in the village of Bihucourt, Pas-de-Calais.

“Some houses have been razed, collapsed, there are roofs torn off. The church is partly destroyed,” mayor Benoît-Vincent Caille told BFMTV. 

Describing the moment the tornado struck the town, Caille said: “I just had time to tell the kids, ‘let’s lower the shutters and go down to the basement’.”

After just 10 seconds, the winds had passed. “We heard big bangs,” Caille added. “My mobile started ringing to warn me that there was major damage in the commune. I had people crying on the phone.”

Trees and electricity poles in the area were ripped up as the tornado “ravaged almost the entire village”, the préfecture said. The mayor estimated that two-thirds of properties in the village were damaged as the tornado passed.

In the Eure, a tornado ripped a path from Boulleville to Épaignes and Beuzeville. Winds gusted up to 140km/h, pulling down trees and telephone lines, ripping off roofs, gates and doors, and causing one house to collapse. In a commercial area of Beuzeville, one haulier is today counting the cost after several semi-trailers were overturned in the high winds.

Meanwhile, 10 families in Ô-de-Selle, in the Somme, had to be rehoused after a tornado passed through the village, damaging “about 60 buildings,” according to the departmental préfecture. The same tornado also caused damage to “several buildings and houses” in nearby Conty, near Amiens.

One resident suffered minor injuries, officials have said.

In the Nord department, a number of power cuts were reported, while roofs of buildings near the town of Douai, some 40km from Lille. 

In a statement, the préfecture of Pas-de-Calais indicated that electricity was cut off in the entire town. Clearing and reconstruction was set to begin on Monday.

But, because of the damage, residents could expect to wait several months before being able to return to their homes, Caille said. 

Tornadoes are not unusual in France. It is estimated that there are between 15 and 20 every year – a likely underestimate as not all are recorded and some estimates rise as high as 180 a year – but multiple tornado strikes are rarer. They mainly hit the northwest, south and east of the country. In 1845, a large tornado killed more than 70 people in Montivilliers. More recently 17 injuries were reported when 13 tornadoes struck France, Belgium and Germany in June 2021.

France concerned by US climate bill but doesn’t want ‘war’

France's foreign minister voiced alarm on Friday over a massive US climate spending package, saying it risked unfair competition, but said Europe did not want a green trade war.

Published: 22 October 2022 17:17 CEST
Parts of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which will pump $370 billion into green energy, “from our point of view impact the level playing field between the US and European actors,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Her remarks echo German and French economic ministers who this week at a meeting in Berlin called for a strong response from the European Union against state support for US green businesses.

But asked if the tensions could fuel another trade rift along the lines of the long Boeing vs. Airbus showdown, Colonna said, “We are certainly not looking for any war.”

She acknowledged that the European Union had also long sought bolder action by the United States on climate change and welcomed the historic decision to take action.

“We will not complain that you are doing that speed-up that was needed,” she said. But she called for discussion on whether the US investment would affect “the economic alignment of our two entities that is absolutely needed, I think, for our common prosperity down the road, especially in the current context of the war in Ukraine.”

Colonna said that France valued a strong relationship with the United States. Tensions have eased since earlier in the Biden administration when France was furious that Australia dropped a major French submarine deal to buy US-made nuclear models.

“France will be a troublesome ally as it always speaks its mind,” she said. “But it is an ally that is able and willing, with a full-spectrum, combat-proven military and a strategic culture which has always led us to
shoulder our responsibilities.”

