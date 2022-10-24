Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Don’t exploit her, parents of murdered girl tell French politicians

The parents of a French schoolgirl whose gruesome murder has shocked the country have urged right-wing politicians to stop exploiting her death for political ends.

Published: 24 October 2022 08:35 CEST
Don't exploit her, parents of murdered girl tell French politicians
Protesters at a rally called by the far-right 'Institut pour la Justice'. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

A 24-year-old woman from Algeria with a history of psychiatric disorders has been charged with the rape and murder last week of the 12-year-old girl, identified only as “Lola”.

Investigators have established that the woman had overstayed a student visa and had failed to comply with a notice issued in August to leave France within 30 days.

Conservative and far-right parties have used the case to accuse President Emmanuel Macron’s government of failing to enforce immigration laws, arguing the strict application of deportation orders could have prevented the murder.

But her parents, who met with Macron earlier this week, on Friday pleaded with politicians to stop exploiting their daughter’s murder, after her photo was displayed at a far-right demonstration in Paris the day before.

In a statement sent to AFP on Friday, they called for an immediate end to “any use of the name and image of their child for political ends” so they could “honour the memory of their child in peace, respect and dignity”.

Photos and drawings of the girl have been posted widely across social media, with far-right activists using the case to berate the government over its record on illegal immigrants.

On Thursday, activists from far-right parties including Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and Eric Zemmour’s Reconquest took part in rallies in Paris in tribute to the victim, brandishing photos and portraits of her.

On Friday morning, worshippers at a mosque in Pessac, near Bordeaux in southwest France, discovered it had been defaced with slogans referring to the case and denouncing the government.

And police have opened an investigation after one of their officers, gave graphic details of the case in an interview with the television station BFMTV. The interview, filmed so as to conceal his identity, was broadcast Friday.

Dominique Sopo, president of anti-racism group SOS Racisme, has already denounced the “crass indecency” of what he described as the political exploitation of the case.

Alexandre Silva, the lawyer for the woman charged, has called for an end to the “misinformation” around the case.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Brussels summit on Friday, Macron said the family needed “the nation’s respect and affection”.

“Lola” is to be buried in the northern French town of Lillers on Monday.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

France’s Macron meets parents of murdered 12-year-old

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met the parents of a 12-year-old girl whose brutalised body was found in a trunk in a killing that shocked France, his office said.

Published: 18 October 2022 15:46 CEST
France's Macron meets parents of murdered 12-year-old

Macron “offered his condolences and assured them of his complete solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through, and which has shaken all of us,” the Elysee added.

A 24-year-old woman with a history of psychiatric disorders has been charged with the rape and murder of the young girl, identified only as “Lola”, and is being held in custody.

Prosecutors said Monday that in a rambling interview, the suspect had described luring Lola into her sister’s apartment — located in the same building where the girl lived — and forcing her to take a shower, before sexually assaulting and ultimately killing the 12-year-old.

An autopsy report said Lola died of “cardio-respiratory failure with signs of asphyxiation and cervical compression”, as well as suffering wounds on her neck and elsewhere on her body.

Investigators quickly got on the suspect’s trail after Lola’s father, the building’s custodian, spotted her interacting with his daughter in CCTV recordings that he checked when Lola did not return from school on Friday afternoon.

Some politicians have already begun using the case to attack the government’s immigration policy, as the Algerian suspect was under an order to leave France after overstaying her student visa.

SHOW COMMENTS