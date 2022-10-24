For members
Brits in France: What to do if you’re still waiting for your passport to be renewed
Long waits to renew UK passports have left many Brits in France without a valid passport - so what can you do if this happens to you?
Published: 24 October 2022 12:45 CEST
Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP
Should you travel to France if there is a strike on?
We've all been there - you're really looking forward to a holiday in France and then you see the news that a strike is planned. Should you cancel your plans or go ahead with the trip? Here's what you need to know to make that decision.
Published: 21 October 2022 11:19 CEST
Updated: 24 October 2022 09:01 CEST
