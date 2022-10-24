Read news from:
BRITS IN FRANCE

Brits in France: What to do if you’re still waiting for your passport to be renewed

Long waits to renew UK passports have left many Brits in France without a valid passport - so what can you do if this happens to you?

Published: 24 October 2022 12:45 CEST
Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

In recent months chaos at the UK Passport Office means that many people face long waits to get their passport renewed.

Since the process involves sending back the old passport, long delays mean weeks or even months without a valid passport. In the worst cases, people have reported that their old passport has expired while they were waiting for the new one.

This affects both Brits living in the UK and those around the world, including France. Those living outside the UK use a slightly different system when their passport needs renewing – this used to be quicker than the UK-based service, but in recent months it seems to have fallen victim to the general chaos at the UK Passport Office.

Readers of The Local across Europe have told of months-long waits, documents failing to arrive, an inability to track applications and applications simply being lost. 

So what does this mean for your ability to travel?

Dual nationals

If you are a dual national and are also the citizen of an EU country which issues ID cards, you can use your ID card to travel within the Schengen zone. However, ID cards are no longer accepted for travel into the UK.

If you are a dual national and have two passports, you can of course use your other passport to travel anywhere in the world. However, if you are going to the UK and show only, for example, a French passport you will be treated as a French national and may have to prove your reason for entry and give undertakings that you will not work or stay for a long period. 

Everyone else

But for people who only have citizenship of the UK, no longer having a valid UK passport is a more serious problem, since you need it to cross international borders.

Travel within the Schengen zone in practice involves few border checks, but technically you need a valid passport to cross even EU borders if you are not an EU citizen.

If you are not an EU citizen and live in France, then you will likely have a Titre de séjour residency card – while this can be used to prove ID, such as when you need to pick up a parcel at the post office, it is not a travel document and cannot be used instead of a passport.

When coming in and out of France – especially from an external EU border like that between France and the UK – you will be required to show a valid passport, and if you are a resident you also show your Titre de séjour to prove that you are a resident and don’t need your passport stamping.

Sometimes border agents only ask to see the Titre de séjour, but usually you will need to show a passport as well and border guards are entirely within their rights to refuse you entry to the country if you cannot present a valid passport. You will also find it difficult to book certain types of transport within being able to provide a valid passport number.

Emergency passport

So what happens if you need to travel urgently and your passport has still not arrived?

It is possible to get an emergency passport if you need to travel for an urgent reason and if you have previously held a UK passport, are outside the UK and “your passport has been lost, stolen, damaged, is full, has recently expired or is with HM Passport Office or a foreign embassy”.

You will usually need to provide proof of pre-booked travel and the urgent reason for your trip.

You can apply online here, and then you may need to go to your nearest British Embassy or consulate to pick up the document, which may mean a trip to Paris to the British Embassy.

What you get isn’t the same as a normal passport, it’s a time-limited document allowing you to travel on a pre-agreed route – if your travel plans change after getting the emergency passport, you will need to apply for a new one.

It’s really intended for UK residents who get stranded abroad, so if you need to use it for a trip to the UK and then you intend to come back to France, you need to make it clear that France is your final destination – otherwise British border officials will keep the document when you arrive in the UK.  

Is there anything you can do to speed up the UK passport office?

If there is, we haven’t found it – please feel free to leave tips in the comment box below, or email [email protected] 

Other than the standard advice of making sure all your documents are correct when you apply and not leaving it until the last minute, there doesn’t seem to be a trick to avoid delays. Remember that, since Brexit, your passport will need to have at least three months left on it in order to enter most EU countries.

The UK passport office says the current wait time is 10 weeks, but many people have reported longer waits.

The passport office offers several ‘fast-track’ options (for extra money, obviously) but there doesn’t seem to be much evidence that using these avoids the delays altogether. 

‘Seven complaint emails’ – My fourth-month ordeal of trying to renew a UK passport

SECOND HOMES

Should you travel to France if there is a strike on?

We've all been there - you're really looking forward to a holiday in France and then you see the news that a strike is planned. Should you cancel your plans or go ahead with the trip? Here's what you need to know to make that decision.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:19 CEST
Updated: 24 October 2022 09:01 CEST
Some countries even issue travel warnings to their citizens about French strikes, but let’s be honest – strikes in France are hardly unusual. Whether you cancel your trip is of course a personal decision, but we’ve got some of things to bear in mind when making your choice.

Safety

The first thing you need to think about is your personal safety. Strikes in France are noisy and attention grabbing and tend to get on the news. This applies even more to demonstrations, especially if there is violence during the demo.

French picket lines are often noisy but violence is rare and violence directed at passers-by who are not involved in the dispute is vanishingly rare.

It’s true that trouble can flare on demos – which sometimes happen at the same time as strikes but not always – but this tends to be from a small minority, usually at the end of the demo. Marches tend to be concentrated in the big cities, especially Paris, with routes published in advance so that you can stay away.

It’s not unusual for violent ‘casseurs‘ (hooligans) to cause trouble at the end of a march, but their violence is usually directed at objects or the police, not members of the public, as the below video of the old man walking through a group of casseurs shows.

The worst case scenario is that you get caught in an area where police are spraying tear gas – their preferred tactic for dealing with violent protest – which is pretty unpleasant if you breathe it in.

But it’s not at all uncommon to enjoy a lovely day out, and then see on the news later that trouble had flared nearby and you weren’t even aware of it – and of course the media tend to pick the most dramatic images to illustrate even fairly mild protests.

READ ALSO 5 things to know if you’re in France during a strike

Travel disruption

What strikes are intended to do is cause disruption, and in that they’re often pretty effective (French workers have had enough practice, after all). So while safety is not a concern, there is the possibility that your plane, train, bus or ferry might be delayed or cancelled.

But just because there is a strike, don’t assume that everything will be cancelled – strikes vary hugely in how much disruption they cause. 

READ ALSO The vocab you need to understand a French strike

Which unions are involved – the French union landscape is pretty complicated and divides along political lines so that, for example, a train driver could be represented by any one of six different unions – ranging from the militant to the moderate.

For this reason, strikes only really cause widespread disruption when all the unions agree to strike on the same day. Otherwise you’re likely to see ‘moderate disruption’ – some services cancelled but others running as normal. If this is the case you will probably be able to get to your destination, it might just take a little more time with unusually crowded trains/buses.

If you have a pre-booked ticket for a cancelled service, you can usually take the next one at no extra charge.

If you’re travelling by plane things are a bit less flexible, and the best thing to do is check with your airline.

Check strike timetables – essential workers such as transport workers are required to give 48 hours notice of their intention to strike, which means that operators create ‘strike timetables’ of the services that will be running, which are usually available 24 hours in advance. You can use these to see what is running and whether it’s worth travelling or not.

Ignore union predictions – unions always claim in advance that their protest will bring the country to a complete standstill. This is generally just a rhetorical flourish that you can probably ignore – check the strike timetables for the full picture. 

You can also check out The Local’s strike section HERE for the latest news on strikes and which services will be affected.

Other disruption 

Unions often target transport services because these are highly visible, and these are also the type of strikes that tend to get international media coverage, because they affect visitors to France.

But actually hundreds of small strikes happen in France every year, and most of them barely get any media coverage at home, never mind internationally. Therefore don’t be surprised if, for example, you have booked tickets to a museum and turn up on the day to find that it is closed because of a strike.

Emergency services

There are limits to the right to strike in France, and most of them concern emergency workers like the police, healthcare workers and firefighters.

When these groups are in dispute they often declare a ‘grève‘ (strike) which is reality a protest – for example you might see doctors demonstrating outside a hospital, and police taking part in symbolic actions such as laying down their handcuffs.

But a minimum service is always in place, so if you have an emergency or need medical care you will be able to access it, even if there is a strike on.

Other things to watch out for

As we mentioned, sometimes strikes are accompanied by demonstrations, but at other times demonstrations happen even if there is no strike.

Not strictly a strike, but still an industrial action, you will sometimes see what are known as Opération escargot – these are rolling roadblocks where drivers – usually hauliers or farmers – make known their anger by creating traffic jams on the roads.

And if you’re planning on attending a football game in France, be aware that there are occasional problems with fan violence within the French game. 

Attitude 

The wisest way to deal with French strikes is to try and copy the French, who tend to be pretty philosophical about them.

Yes, it can be extremely annoying if your plans are disrupted but strikes have been a fact of life in France for decades and that’s unlikely to change in the near future so just breathe deeply and maybe go and get a coffee and a pain au chocolat (or a glass of wine) while you wait. 

READ ALSO How to stop worrying and learn to love French strikes

