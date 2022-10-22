Inside France: Union jokes, parliamentary drama and ‘that’ lettuce

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. Members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

This week has been marked by blood-curdling rhetoric . . . followed by slightly underwhelming action.

First there was the ‘March against the expensive life and climate inaction’ on Sunday, called by the hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon with promises that it would be a reckoning for the Macron government. The organisers claimed 140,000 people turned up, police reckoned it was more like 29,000.

Even the left-leaning daily Libération was unimpressed, with their cartoon showing Mélenchon calling for “one more lap” while his companion gently tells him that everyone has gone.

The same was due, to an extent, for Tuesday’s ‘inter-professional’ strike, called with much fanfare by the hardline CGT union as a response to inflation and also to the government using its ‘requisition’ powers to force striking oil refinery staff back to work. Despite union predictions of chaos, the strike was in fact poorly supported and most services ran as normal or with only mild disruption.

There was also a bit of mockery of the notoriously militant CGT, such as this tweet captioned ‘A rare image of the CGT back at work’ (the joke being that the café they’re drinking in is called Au boulot – ‘to work’).

Rare image de la CGT qui retourne au boulot #NousSachons pic.twitter.com/k6AxCrQmP4 — Complots Faciles (@ComplotsFaciles) October 15, 2022

However veteran France-watcher John Lichfield, who has a persistent habit of being right about these things, reckons that all this was just a warm-up for real fireworks to come. His prediction comes as the government used the controversial constitutional tool known as Article 49.3 to ram its budget through a deadlocked parliament, and indicated that it may use it again to pass the bitterly-contested pension reform.

We discuss this with John in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast, along with car dependence in rural France, the latest on Notre-Dame, French football controversies and the delicious French winter delicacy aligot.

Terrible French pun of the week

Hairdressers the world over seem to enjoy a pun when naming salons, and France is no exception as shown by the below terrible pun on the writer Baudelaire. French salons also seem to enjoy using a collection of completely random English words in their name, I have noticed.

Lettuce lols

And for any Brits who might have been hoping that the recent upheaval in the UK had somehow not been noticed over the Channel, there’s bad news. Here’s the panel on C News cracking up on air as they discuss the Liz Truss ‘lettuce cam’.

The lettuce makes a cameo on French TV. pic.twitter.com/FkCVzCPNK3 — E.H.James (@EddieHenryJames) October 17, 2022

