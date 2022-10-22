Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

France concerned by US climate bill but doesn’t want ‘war’

France's foreign minister voiced alarm on Friday over a massive US climate spending package, saying it risked unfair competition, but said Europe did not want a green trade war.

Published: 22 October 2022 17:17 CEST
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrives at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, DC.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrives at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, DC, on 21st October 2022. Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Parts of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which will pump $370 billion into green energy, “from our point of view impact the level playing field between the US and European actors,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Her remarks echo German and French economic ministers who this week at a meeting in Berlin called for a strong response from the European Union against state support for US green businesses.

But asked if the tensions could fuel another trade rift along the lines of the long Boeing vs. Airbus showdown, Colonna said, “We are certainly not looking for any war.”

She acknowledged that the European Union had also long sought bolder action by the United States on climate change and welcomed the historic decision to take action.

“We will not complain that you are doing that speed-up that was needed,” she said. But she called for discussion on whether the US investment would affect “the economic alignment of our two entities that is absolutely needed, I think, for our common prosperity down the road, especially in the current context of the war in Ukraine.”

Colonna said that France valued a strong relationship with the United States. Tensions have eased since earlier in the Biden administration when France was furious that Australia dropped a major French submarine deal to buy US-made nuclear models.

“France will be a troublesome ally as it always speaks its mind,” she said. “But it is an ally that is able and willing, with a full-spectrum, combat-proven military and a strategic culture which has always led us to
shoulder our responsibilities.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

EXPLAINED: The financial aid available to buy an electric car in France

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced an increase in the financial aid available if you trade in your combustion engine car for an electric one - here's how the grants work.

Published: 20 October 2022 11:04 CEST
EXPLAINED: The financial aid available to buy an electric car in France

In a partial reversal on previous plans, under which the ecological bonus for motorists who trade in an older car for an electric model was set to fall, Macron said: “Because we want to make the electric car accessible to everyone, we are going to increase the ecological bonus from €6,000 to €7,000 for half of [France’s] households.” 

The Bonus écologique (ecological bonus) applies to the purchase of an electric vehicle costing less than €47,000 – €7,000 being the maximum amount available. The government estimates that around half of households will be eligible for the maximum amount.

According to the Comité des constructeurs français d’automobiles (CCFA) 162,106 electric cars were first registered in France in 2021 – up from 110,916 in 2020, and 42,763 in 2019. The first half of 2022 suggests last year’s figure will be beaten again, with 93,344 electric cars first registered. In 2010, just 180 electric cars were registered in France.

Listen to our discussing on electric cars and the problems of transport in rural France in the latest episiode of the Talking France podcast.

To support the expected increase in electric vehicles on French roads, the number of charging points will also rise – but installations are currently behind schedule. There should have been 100,000 publicly available charging points (known as bornes) across France at the end of 2022. Current expectations are that the actual figure will be about 72,000.

In an additional boost for those considering switching to electric vehicles, the President also announced that prices at charging terminals will be controlled under the government’s energy price shield.

“From January 2023, we will also extend the price shield to electrical terminals, so that prices remain reasonable,” he said

This is how the bonus écologique – and other aid to buy greener vehicles – works.

Bonus écologique

The current cap on grants is €6,000, but that will rise to €7,000 from January 2023.

The financial aid is available towards the purchase or rental of a new electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicle with CO2 emissions of no more than 50g/km.

The amount of aid depends on the cost of the vehicle – up to the €47,000 maximum – and amounts to 27 percent of the total purchase price, up to the cap amount. 

Fully electric vehicles are eligible for higher grants – and, although the aid is not means-tested, the level of grant falls as prices rise to weigh it in favour of lower-income households. So, for an electric vehicle costing about €20,000 a grant of €5,400 would be available, while for one between €45,000 and €60,000 the bonus is limited to about €2,000.

The €47,000 cap means that a Tesla is probably out of bounds, but the electric Renault Zoe sells from €33,000. 

Prime à la conversion (Conversion bonus)

This bonus is available in addition to the bonus écologique for those who scrap their older vehicle when they buy a newer less-polluting one. In order to benefit from this, the scrapped vehicle must have been registered before 2006 for petrol vehicles and before 2011 for diesel ones.

This aid is means-tested. In order to see if you benefit, and how much you may receive, the government has set up an online simulation

The maximum scrapping bonus for those buying an electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicle with an electric range of over 50km is €5,000. For a more modern, less-polluting thermal-engined vehicle or a hybrid with a lower electric range, the cap is set at €3,000.

Like the ecological bonus, you must keep the vehicle for at least six months and drive at least 6,000 kilometres after purchase or lease before you can sell-on the vehicle.

Local subsidies

In addition to government grants, many local grants are also available if you want to buy a less polluting vehicle. All national and local subsidies are listed here by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Further information is available from the government website Je Change Ma Voiture

SHOW COMMENTS