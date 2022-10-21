Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

STRIKES

Union calls for two more days of French strikes and demos

France’s hardline CGT union has called for two more days of nationwide strikes in support of pay increases to offset the rising cost of living - days after a disappointing turnout at an 'inter-professional' walkout.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:00 CEST
Union calls for two more days of French strikes and demos
(Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Strikes on Tuesday had been billed in advance as the beginning of a “new May 1968” – but that proved an ambitious claim as disruption was minial.

Only one in four rail workers joined the walkout. One rail depot in three voted to prolong the action. The strike was observed by 6 percent of teachers and 4 percent of public employees. The Paris Metro ran normally.

READ ALSO OPINION: Tuesday’s strike in France was a damp squib, but real fireworks are inevitable

The strikes had the support of just 38 percent of French people, according to polls.

Those disappointing figures, however, have not stopped the CGT from calling for two more days of action – on Thursday, October 27th, and Thursday, November 10th.

The previous strike day had involved transport workers, teachers and crèche staff, hauliers and waste collectors.

READ ALSO Should you travel to France if there is a strike on?

We do not want to give up,” Céline Verzeletti – one of the union’s 10-strong management board said, adding that the CGT is “in step with the expectations of employees.”

Union leaders claimed “nearly 300,000” people joined Tuesday’s strikes across the country, mostly in the oil, nuclear power and public transport sectors. The Interior Ministry put the figure at 107,000.

Verzeletti insisted, “there is a dynamic” towards further protests, and these days will be an opportunity to demand “an increase in the minimum wage, indexation of all wages on inflation, an increase in the index point of civil servants”.

She said that two more unions, Solidaires and the FSU, could join the mobilisation on November 10th – which would coincide with a strike on Paris’s public transport system.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SECOND HOMES

Should you travel to France if there is a strike on?

We've all been there - you're really looking forward to a holiday in France and then you see the news that a strike is planned. Should you cancel your plans or go ahead with the trip? Here's what you need to know to make that decision.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:19 CEST
Should you travel to France if there is a strike on?

Some countries even issue travel warnings to their citizens about French strikes, but let’s be honest – strikes in France are hardly unusual. Whether you cancel your trip is of course a personal decision, but we’ve got some of things to bear in mind when making your choice.

Safety

The first thing you need to think about is your personal safety. Strikes in France are noisy and attention grabbing and tend to get on the news. This applies even more to demonstrations, especially if there is violence during the demo.

French picket lines are often noisy but violence is rare and violence directed at passers-by who are not involved in the dispute is vanishingly rare.

It’s true that trouble can flare on demos – which sometimes happen at the same time as strikes but not always – but this tends to be from a small minority, usually at the end of the demo. Marches tend to be concentrated in the big cities, especially Paris, with routes published in advance so that you can stay away.

It’s not unusual for violent ‘casseurs‘ (hooligans) to cause trouble at the end of a march, but their violence is usually directed at objects or the police, not members of the public, as the below video of the old man walking through a group of casseurs shows.

The worst case scenario is that you get caught in an area where police are spraying tear gas – their preferred tactic for dealing with violent protest – which is pretty unpleasant if you breathe it in.

But it’s not at all uncommon to enjoy a lovely day out, and then see on the news later that trouble had flared nearby and you weren’t even aware of it – and of course the media tend to pick the most dramatic images to illustrate even fairly mild protests.

READ ALSO 5 things to know if you’re in France during a strike

Travel disruption

What strikes are intended to do is cause disruption, and in that they’re often pretty effective (French workers have had enough practice, after all). So while safety is not a concern, there is the possibility that your plane, train, bus or ferry might be delayed or cancelled.

But just because there is a strike, don’t assume that everything will be cancelled – strikes vary hugely in how much disruption they cause. 

READ ALSO The vocab you need to understand a French strike

Which unions are involved – the French union landscape is pretty complicated and divides along political lines so that, for example, a train driver could be represented by any one of six different unions – ranging from the militant to the moderate.

For this reason, strikes only really cause widespread disruption when all the unions agree to strike on the same day. Otherwise you’re likely to see ‘moderate disruption’ – some services cancelled but others running as normal. If this is the case you will probably be able to get to your destination, it might just take a little more time with unusually crowded trains/buses.

If you have a pre-booked ticket for a cancelled service, you can usually take the next one at no extra charge.

If you’re travelling by plane things are a bit less flexible, and the best thing to do is check with your airline.

Check strike timetables – essential workers such as transport workers are required to give 48 hours notice of their intention to strike, which means that operators create ‘strike timetables’ of the services that will be running, which are usually available 24 hours in advance. You can use these to see what is running and whether it’s worth travelling or not.

Ignore union predictions – unions always claim in advance that their protest will bring the country to a complete standstill. This is generally just a rhetorical flourish that you can probably ignore – check the strike timetables for the full picture. 

You can also check out The Local’s strike section HERE for the latest news on strikes and which services will be affected.

Other disruption 

Unions often target transport services because these are highly visible, and these are also the type of strikes that tend to get international media coverage, because they affect visitors to France.

But actually hundreds of small strikes happen in France every year, and most of them barely get any media coverage at home, never mind internationally. Therefore don’t be surprised if, for example, you have booked tickets to a museum and turn up on the day to find that it is closed because of a strike.

Emergency services

There are limits to the right to strike in France, and most of them concern emergency workers like the police, healthcare workers and firefighters.

When these groups are in dispute they often declare a ‘grève‘ (strike) which is reality a protest – for example you might see doctors demonstrating outside a hospital, and police taking part in symbolic actions such as laying down their handcuffs.

But a minimum service is always in place, so if you have an emergency or need medical care you will be able to access it, even if there is a strike on.

Other things to watch out for

As we mentioned, sometimes strikes are accompanied by demonstrations, but at other times demonstrations happen even if there is no strike.

Not strictly a strike, but still an industrial action, you will sometimes see what are known as Opération escargot – these are rolling roadblocks where drivers – usually hauliers or farmers – make known their anger by creating traffic jams on the roads.

And if you’re planning on attending a football game in France, be aware that there are occasional problems with fan violence within the French game. 

Attitude 

The wisest way to deal with French strikes is to try and copy the French, who tend to be pretty philosophical about them.

Yes, it can be extremely annoying if your plans are disrupted but strikes have been a fact of life in France for decades and that’s unlikely to change in the near future so just breathe deeply and maybe go and get a coffee and a pain au chocolat (or a glass of wine) while you wait. 

READ ALSO How to stop worrying and learn to love French strikes

SHOW COMMENTS