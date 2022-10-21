Union calls for two more days of French strikes and demos

Strikes on Tuesday had been billed in advance as the beginning of a “new May 1968” – but that proved an ambitious claim as disruption was minial.
Only one in four rail workers joined the walkout. One rail depot in three voted to prolong the action. The strike was observed by 6 percent of teachers and 4 percent of public employees. The Paris Metro ran normally.
The strikes had the support of just 38 percent of French people, according to polls.
Those disappointing figures, however, have not stopped the CGT from calling for two more days of action – on Thursday, October 27th, and Thursday, November 10th.
The previous strike day had involved transport workers, teachers and crèche staff, hauliers and waste collectors.
“We do not want to give up,” Céline Verzeletti – one of the union’s 10-strong management board said, adding that the CGT is “in step with the expectations of employees.”
Union leaders claimed “nearly 300,000” people joined Tuesday’s strikes across the country, mostly in the oil, nuclear power and public transport sectors. The Interior Ministry put the figure at 107,000.
Verzeletti insisted, “there is a dynamic” towards further protests, and these days will be an opportunity to demand “an increase in the minimum wage, indexation of all wages on inflation, an increase in the index point of civil servants”.
She said that two more unions, Solidaires and the FSU, could join the mobilisation on November 10th – which would coincide with a strike on Paris’s public transport system.
