Germany and France scrap parliamentary talks amid friction

The German government said Friday that a joint parliamentary meeting planned next week with France has been cancelled, days after both sides scrapped their cabinet talks over disagreements on various issues.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:16 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and French President Emmanuel Macron, during the European Political Community meeting on October 7th.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and French President Emmanuel Macron, during the European Political Community meeting on October 7th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CTK | Deml Ondøej

The parliamentary leaders of the German Bundestag, the French National Assembly and the Polish Sejm were due to meet in Augsburg under the Weimar Triangle format on Sunday and Monday.

But Bundestag speaker Bärbel Bas said the meeting will not go ahead “because of other commitments from the French side”.

Due to a key budget debate in France, its parliamentary chiefs were unable to travel to southern Germany for the talks.

“I regret it very much that we cannot meet personally in Augsburg. At the same time, I fully understand that the deliberations in France have priority,” said Bas in a statement.

France said it offered to keep to the appointment, with its parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet to join via video link while her deputy led the delegation to Augsburg.

But it said the German side had preferred to postpone the meeting.

The latest cancellation came as tensions were rising between France and Germany over issues from energy to military spending.

The two EU giants cancelled their cabinet meeting next week as Berlin said they needed “more time” to find common ground on a range of issues.

READ ALSO: German government delays talks with France as tensions build

France’s President Emmanuel Macron also issued a stinging warning to Germany ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, saying it was “not good” for Berlin to isolate itself.

Paris on Thursday also pulled the rug out from under Berlin’s plans to revive the MidCat pipeline project linking Spain and Portugal through the Pyrenees mountains.

Instead, it announced a new underwater conduit along with Madrid and Lisbon which would be initially used for natural gas before switching to hydrogen transportation.

Asked about the relationship between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron, the German leader’s spokesman Wolfgang Büchner described it as “excellent”, while dismissing as speculation talks that disagreements dogged the pair.

He added that Germany welcomed the new pipeline project and expected to also benefit from it.

READ ALSO: France begins sending gas to Germany in ‘act of EU solidarity’

Spain, France and Portugal agree on gas pipeline link

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain, France and Portugal had agreed on Thursday to build an energy pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to the rest of Europe, reviving a project long-resisted by Paris.

Published: 20 October 2022 16:02 CEST
The new project, which Sanchez dubbed a Green Energy Corridor, would replace an earlier plan dubbed MidCat that emerged a decade ago but was dropped in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

But, with Russia withholding gas deliveries to most of Europe in reaction to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, there has been a resurgence of interest in a link to bring in much-needed supplies from Spain to the rest of the continent.

With energy prices soaring, Madrid pushed hard for the revival of the project, with the full backing of Berlin, which has seen Russian gas deliveries via a key pipeline shut off for the indefinite future.

“We have agreed to… a new project to be called the Green Energy Corridor to link the Iberian peninsula to France and therefore to the European energy market between Barcelona and Marseille,” Sanchez explained on his arrival for an EU summit on the energy crisis.

Sanchez said that the pipeline would move hydrogen and gas “during a transition period needed by the European energy market.”

Spain currently has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for processing gas that arrives by sea which could help the EU boost imports with a better link.

But it only has two low-capacity links to France’s gas network, which has connections to the rest of Europe.

