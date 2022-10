Why do I need to know cirer les pompes ?

Because you probably know some people that this phrase might apply to.

What does it mean?

Cirer les pompes – roughly pronounced seer-ay lay pohmps – is literally translates to “wax the pumps.”

However, this expression does not actually have to do with mechanical pumps, the pumps in question are shoes, or heels, and the “waxing” part is metaphorical.

This French expression is colloquial, and it refers to the action of flattering those in authority to get what you want – its closest English equivalent might be “to brown nose” or to “suck up” or “to kiss ass”.

The image used in cirer les pompes is that of a shoeshine boy at the feet of his client and it gives the idea of someone stooping low to flatter another person in order to get something from them.

If you want to use a more vulgar version of this expression, you could say “lécher les bottes” which translates to “lick the boots” or “bootlicker” in English.

Use it like this

Il a ciré les pompes du patron toute la nuit. Il est clair qu’il cherche une augmentation du salaire. – He has been sucking up to the boss all night. It’s obvious he wants a pay increase.

Chaque fois que je vais à la préfecture, j’ai l’impression que je dois cirer les bottes de la personne qui s’occupe de mon dossier. – Every time I go to the prefecture, I feel like I have to suck up to the person handling my file.