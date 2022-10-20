PODCAST: Will cars always be king in rural France and how angry are the French right now?

We start with a look at France’s rather fractious political scene – from strikes to fuel blockades and the government’s controversial powers to push legislation through parliament.

Listen on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Our political columnist John Lichfield told us: “I think this is the beginning of a period of social unrest.

“Tuesday’s strike, not very well supported, was partly a testing of muscles on both sides, just to see what the strengths would be.

“But I think if we do come to a dispute over pension reform then the moderate unions would also call their troops out on the streets and then you would have a much, much bigger social unrest.”

We’re also looking at why France – especially rural France – is so dependent on cars, and whether anything is likely to change for country-dwellers.

We’re looking at where in France has the stretchiest cheese, which footballer the French both love and love to hate, and when Paris’ fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral is likely to re-open.

And we know that lots of people loved Emily in Paris – but if you want a view of France beyond those few wealthy parts of Paris that tourists love, we’ve got some recommendations for French films that show a very different side of the country.

Talking France will now be taking a short break during the school holidays, but we will be back on November 10th, and until then you can find our complete back catalogue HERE.

