TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Will cars always be king in rural France and how angry are the French right now?

The Local's Talking France podcast is back - looking at the latest in the tense French political situation and why rural France is so dependent on cars, when Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral is re-opening, why everyone is talking about 'KB9' and where to find the best - and stretchiest - French cheese.

Published: 20 October 2022 10:03 CEST
Image: The Local

We start with a look at France’s rather fractious political scene – from strikes to fuel blockades and the government’s controversial powers to push legislation through parliament.

Listen on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Our political columnist John Lichfield told us: “I think this is the beginning of a period of social unrest.

“Tuesday’s strike, not very well supported, was partly a testing of muscles on both sides, just to see what the strengths would be.

“But I think if we do come to a dispute over pension reform then the moderate unions would also call their troops out on the streets and then you would have a much, much bigger social unrest.”

We’re also looking at why France – especially rural France – is so dependent on cars, and whether anything is likely to change for country-dwellers.

We’re looking at where in France has the stretchiest cheese, which footballer the French both love and love to hate, and when Paris’ fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral is likely to re-open.

And we know that lots of people loved Emily in Paris – but if you want a view of France beyond those few wealthy parts of Paris that tourists love, we’ve got some recommendations for French films that show a very different side of the country.

Talking France will now be taking a short break during the school holidays, but we will be back on November 10th, and until then you can find our complete back catalogue HERE.

If you liked the podcast, don't forget to share it, or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Merci! 

PODCAST: Are the French quitting meat and will fuel blockades spark a winter of discontent?

The Local's Talking France podcast is back with a new episode that looks whether the current fuel blockades are just the beginning of a winter of social unrest and how the French are turning away from meat.

Published: 13 October 2022 08:05 CEST
Updated: 15 October 2022 14:01 CEST
In this week’s episode of Talking France (scroll down to play or download) we discuss the ongoing and worsening fuel crisis in the country. 

With drivers having to queue for hours to fill up their cars and the French government taking the bold step of forcing strikers back to work tensions are high.

Our French politics export John Lichfield looks at whether we are heading for a winter of discontent with further social unrest and why the French government’s attempts to force strikers back to work is a high risk move.

“Politically any threat to the right to strike is potentially dangerous,” he said. “People on the left will try to use this to stir up anger and Macron phobia as we approach what is already looking like a winter of discontent.”

We also study the changing eating habits of the French.

In the country of Boeuf Bourguignon and steak frites is meat now becoming too hard to digest for a younger, more environmentally conscious generation?

And we discuss how one of France’s most famous Christmas markets is cracking down on tacky products – including, believe it or not, Champagne.
 
And the battle against the influence of English words in the French language goes on.
 
Are the guardians of la langue francais right to protect the language of Molière against the language of Shakespeare and the Spice Girls? Or is it futile?

You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, you can download it HERE or listen on the link below.

 
Are there are any topics you would like to see covered in Talking France? You can take our survey HERE to leave feedback or make suggestions for future episodes.
 
 
