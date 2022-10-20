Read news from:
Macron wishes Britain rapid return to stability

France's President Emmanuel Macron wished Britain a rapid return to stability on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after six weeks in office marred by political and economic chaos.

Published: 20 October 2022 15:26 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss in New York City on September 20, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Arriving at an EU summit, Macron said he would not comment on British domestic politics, but added: “It is important that Great Britain regains political stability very quickly, and that is all I wish.”

Relations between Paris and London have often been sour as Britain negotiated its divorce from the European Union, and threatened to get worse as Truss courted the hardline pro-Brexit wing of her party.

During her campaign to be elected leader of the Conservative Party, and thus prime minister, Truss famously said that “the jury is out” on whether the French leader was a friend or foe of Britain.

But there were also signs of a potential rapprochement on strategic issues, with Truss agreeing to attend the first summit in Prague of the Macron-inspired European Political Community.

News of Truss’s resignation broke as Macron was arriving at the EU summit in Brussels, and he was asked about it by reporters.

Macron said that he had had several telephone calls with Truss during her brief time in office and had been glad to see her in Prague.

“I want to say that France, as a nation and people who are friends of the British people, wishes them above all stability,” he said, stressing the context of the war in Ukraine and energy price crisis.

“But personally, I’m always sad to see a colleague leave in this way and what I want to say is that I wish stability can return soon.”

Macron government uses special power to ram budget through deadlocked French parliament

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Wednesday deployed the controversial power known as Article 49.3 to ram its 2023 budget through parliament without a vote after battling in vain to get it approved by the fractured house.

Published: 20 October 2022 08:44 CEST
The use of the constitutional power provoked accusations of being “anti-democratic” and motions of no confidence in the government, although these are unlikely to success. 

The administration is trying to lift the country out of an economic squeeze that has sparked industrial action and street protests.

But following weeks of disruption from strikes at oil refineries and fuel depots that have caused shortages at petrol pumps, the government waited until after Tuesday’s strike day and demonstrations before unveiling the controversial measure.

READ ALSO What is Article 49.3 and does it mean more strikes?

The walkouts have been just one of the challenges facing Macron in his second term in office.

The loss of his overall majority in June legislative polls meant he could not get enough deputies to approve the package.

“We need to give our country a budget,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told lawmakers as she announced the use of clause 49.3 of the French constitution.

Under the clause, a law can be passed automatically unless the opposition passes its own vote of no confidence in the government.

“Every opposition party has confirmed their intention to reject the text,” but “the French are expecting… action and results from us,” she said, to boos from the opposition and applause from supporters.

MPs from the left-wing Nupes alliance began leaving the chamber before Borne had finished speaking.

After promising an open debate, Macron’s camp in recent days suffered a series of defeats over the first of thousands of proposed amendments to its fiscal plans for next year.

Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday accused the government of wasting their time.

“Macronism has become a form of authoritarianism,” leading France Unbowed (LFI) deputy Mathilde Panot told reporters following Borne’s announcement.

“Parliament’s work has been swept away in a few hours,” said Greens representative Cyrielle Chatelain.

Both of them were among 151 Nupes lawmakers to sign a no-confidence motion against the government.

Such an “act of anti-democratic brutality… leads us to demand the censure of the government,” it read.

On the far right, Rassemblement National plans to file a no-confidence motion of its own on Thursday.

But with both the hard left and far-right unwilling to back each other’s motions, neither is likely to reach the required 289 votes.

Macron has already increased the pressure on deputies by vowing to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections if a no-confidence vote succeeds.

The leader of the centre-right Les Républicains group Olivier Marleix, asked if he could back either of the motions, said it would be “useless to pile chaos on top of chaos”.

After the election setback this summer that cost Macron’s party his parliamentary majority, he and his ministers have promised to be more open to dialogue with the opposition and civil society than during his first five years as president.

OPINION Tuesday’s strike was a damp squib but real fireworks are inevitable

But they have rejected allegations from lawmakers that the use of article 49.3 means abandoning those efforts.

The article means “the government has the ability to force the adoption of a bill when in fact the opposition can live with it”, Francois Bayrou, leader of the Democratic Movement party allied to Macron, told broadcaster France Inter.

With the passage of the budget all but assured, lawmakers had been left wondering which of their hard-fought amendments might be left in, with the choice entirely up to ministers.

Borne said that “around 100” modifications, including some from the opposition, would be left in.

The budget “has been fed, complemented, amended, even corrected following the debates of recent days,” she told MPs.

One senior lawmaker told AFP that the changes, including tax breaks for childcare and for very small businesses, would cost up to €800 million.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has nevertheless warned Borne that he would not back changes that would blow holes in the budget, another person present at their Monday meeting said.

