POLITICS

Macron government uses special power to ram budget through deadlocked French parliament

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Wednesday deployed the controversial power known as Article 49.3 to ram its 2023 budget through parliament without a vote after battling in vain to get it approved by the fractured house.

Published: 20 October 2022 08:44 CEST
Members of the left-wing coalition Nupes walk out of parliament as French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the use of Article 49.3 Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

The use of the constitutional power provoked accusations of being “anti-democratic” and motions of no confidence in the government, although these are unlikely to success. 

The administration is trying to lift the country out of an economic squeeze that has sparked industrial action and street protests.

But following weeks of disruption from strikes at oil refineries and fuel depots that have caused shortages at petrol pumps, the government waited until after Tuesday’s strike day and demonstrations before unveiling the controversial measure.

The walkouts have been just one of the challenges facing Macron in his second term in office.

The loss of his overall majority in June legislative polls meant he could not get enough deputies to approve the package.

“We need to give our country a budget,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told lawmakers as she announced the use of clause 49.3 of the French constitution.

Under the clause, a law can be passed automatically unless the opposition passes its own vote of no confidence in the government.

“Every opposition party has confirmed their intention to reject the text,” but “the French are expecting… action and results from us,” she said, to boos from the opposition and applause from supporters.

MPs from the left-wing Nupes alliance began leaving the chamber before Borne had finished speaking.

After promising an open debate, Macron’s camp in recent days suffered a series of defeats over the first of thousands of proposed amendments to its fiscal plans for next year.

Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday accused the government of wasting their time.

“Macronism has become a form of authoritarianism,” leading France Unbowed (LFI) deputy Mathilde Panot told reporters following Borne’s announcement.

“Parliament’s work has been swept away in a few hours,” said Greens representative Cyrielle Chatelain.

Both of them were among 151 Nupes lawmakers to sign a no-confidence motion against the government.

Such an “act of anti-democratic brutality… leads us to demand the censure of the government,” it read.

On the far right, Rassemblement National plans to file a no-confidence motion of its own on Thursday.

But with both the hard left and far-right unwilling to back each other’s motions, neither is likely to reach the required 289 votes.

Macron has already increased the pressure on deputies by vowing to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections if a no-confidence vote succeeds.

The leader of the centre-right Les Républicains group Olivier Marleix, asked if he could back either of the motions, said it would be “useless to pile chaos on top of chaos”.

After the election setback this summer that cost Macron’s party his parliamentary majority, he and his ministers have promised to be more open to dialogue with the opposition and civil society than during his first five years as president.

But they have rejected allegations from lawmakers that the use of article 49.3 means abandoning those efforts.

The article means “the government has the ability to force the adoption of a bill when in fact the opposition can live with it”, Francois Bayrou, leader of the Democratic Movement party allied to Macron, told broadcaster France Inter.

With the passage of the budget all but assured, lawmakers had been left wondering which of their hard-fought amendments might be left in, with the choice entirely up to ministers.

Borne said that “around 100” modifications, including some from the opposition, would be left in.

The budget “has been fed, complemented, amended, even corrected following the debates of recent days,” she told MPs.

One senior lawmaker told AFP that the changes, including tax breaks for childcare and for very small businesses, would cost up to €800 million.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has nevertheless warned Borne that he would not back changes that would blow holes in the budget, another person present at their Monday meeting said.

GERMANY AND FRANCE

German government delays talks with France as discord builds

Germany and France postponed a meeting set for next week between their governments until January as Berlin said that "more time" was necessary to find common ground on a slew of issues.

Published: 19 October 2022 15:46 CEST
The delay to the regular meeting hosted alternately by either cabinet exposed a growing rift between the two EU powers, and comes as Europe struggles to cope with an energy and cost-of-living crisis unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit would not be drawn on the topics that the governments were unable to agree on.

But he acknowledged that “there are a number of different issues that we are dealing with at the moment… on which we have not yet reached a unified position.”

Both sides therefore decided it was “sensible” to postpone the talks originally to be hosted by France to January.

Scholz will nevertheless hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the EU summit starting Thursday, Hebestreit said, adding that the pair may also meet next Wednesday in Paris.

France and Germany have often tried to present a united front in a myriad of crises, but over the last weeks, criticisms have spilled out into the open on issues ranging from energy to defence.

“There has always been times of disagreements, but here, it’s more serious,” said Jacques-Pierre Gougeon of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.

Points of contention

After Scholz’s government announced a €200 billion support scheme to protect its businesses and consumers from runaway energy prices, Macron has warned the programme risked leading to “distortions” in the bloc.

“If we want a coherent approach, it is not national strategies that need to be adopted but a European strategy,” Macron argued in an interview published on Monday by French daily Les Echos.

France has however, on a national level, introduced a price cap on energy prices.

Berlin has also been accused of blocking at the EU level a cap on gas prices which it fears would remove an incentive for consumers to save energy, thereby worsening the situation.

France, however, which is suffering an electricity shortage because several of its nuclear power plants are out of service, has been pushing for the cap.

Berlin was meanwhile unhappy with Paris over a lack of support for its bid to revive the so-called Midcat gas project for pipelines linking Portugal, Spain, through France to Germany.

While providing an immediate relief for gas supplies to the continent, Germany is also hoping that the pipeline could in future be used to transport hydrogen.

France shuns the Midcat because of its cost, and believes it is not necessary as the country already has sufficient liquefied natural gas terminals on its coast.

On military issues, Germany’s recent success in rallying 14 NATO members to join its air shield project has irked France which is eyeing a separate plan.

Paris disputes Germany’s plan to purchase an Israeli air-shield system rather than to seek a European solution, as France is developing its own missile-defence system with Italy.

