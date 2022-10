Why do I need to know dingo?

Because if the state of global or political affairs appears to be a bit bizarre, you’ll probably start hearing people using this word more frequently.

What does it mean?

Dingo – roughly pronounced dahn-go – is technically the word for the wild Australian prairie dog (in both French and English).

But the French have another meaning for this word altogether. It comes from “dingue” which means crazy or mad, and can be used as both a noun and an adjective.

Similarly, dingo means ‘loony’ ‘insane’ or ‘nutty.’ For example, if someone is going 30km faster than the speed limit on a narrow road, you might call that person a dingo (a ‘nutter’).

Another French synonym might be fou (crazy).

Recently, a far-right politician in France denounced “des écolos dingos” (crazy Greens, or crazy environmentalists) on Twitter and you will sometimes hear it as an unflattering nickname for the mayor of Paris – in her case it’s also a bit of a pun on her name as Anne Hidalgo is pronounced more like ‘Annie Dalgo’ in France, so she is known (not by her supporters, obviously) as Annie Dingo or ‘crazy Annie’.

The word is colloquial, but it can be used in many different situations, as long as the user considers the person or event they are describing to be wild or shocking enough. You probably won’t hear it in very serious conversations, though, as it can be seen as a bit childish.

You can gauge their level of exasperation by whether they add the sarcastic expression “c’est hallucinant” (it is mind-blowing) afterwards.

Use it like this

Ce dingo nous a coupé la route sur l’autoroute et nous avons presque quitté la route parce qu’il allait si vite. – That crazy guy cut us off on the highway and we almost veered off the road because he was going so fast.

L’opposition dit que le gouvernement est devenu complètement dingo. Il est vrai que beaucoup de gens sont frustrés. – The opposition says that the government has gone completely crazy. It is true that a lot of people are frustrated.