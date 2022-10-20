Read news from:
France slaps fine on face recognition firm Clearview AI

France on Thursday slapped a €20-million fine on US firm Clearview AI for breaching privacy laws, as pressure mounts on the controversial facial-recognition platform.

Published: 20 October 2022 16:16 CEST
The logo of France's information technology watchdog, the National Commission for Information Technology and Civil Liberties (CNIL)(Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP)

The company collects images of faces from websites and social media feeds without seeking permission and sells access to its vast database — reportedly around 20 billion pictures — to clients including law enforcement agencies.

Privacy activists around the world have raised objections to the business model, already winning a case in the United States that has forced the firm to stop selling its main database to private clients.

The French complaint to French privacy watchdog CNIL is one of a slew filed by activists across Europe that has already resulted in fines in Italy and Britain.

CNIL ruled last year that Clearview was processing personal data unlawfully and ordered it to stop, but said on Thursday that the firm had not responded.

In addition to the €20-million fine, CNIL once again ordered the firm to stop collecting data from people residing in France and
delete the data it had already collected.

The watchdog said there were “very serious risks to the fundamental rights of the data subjects” and gave the firm two months to comply or begin incurring fines of €100,000 per day.

Clearview boss Hoan Ton-That said in statements emailed to AFP that his company had no clients or premises in France and was not subject to EU privacy law, adding that his firm collected “public data from the open internet” and complied with all standards of privacy.

“There is no way to determine if a person has French citizenship purely from a public photo from the internet, and therefore it is impossible to delete data from French residents,” he added.

Clearview was formed five years ago and has since attracted almost $40 million in funding from investors including prominent Silicon Valley conservative Peter Thiel, according to the Crunchbase website.

Telephone canvassing in France to be banned on weekends and public holidays

Cold-callers in France will have to adjust their hours soon, thanks to this new French law.

Published: 14 October 2022 16:26 CEST
Cold-calling, or telephone canvassing, will be banned on weekends and public holidays starting this spring.

According to the Journal Officiel, a new regulation for commercial phone calls (eg from call centres) will come into place on March 1st, 2023. 

Specifically, telephone canvassing will only be allowed between the hours of 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm, from Monday to Friday, according to the new decree, which was published on Friday, October 14th.

This framework will apply both to people who registered on block lists to avoid telephone canvassing and those who have not done so. If the consumer “gave his/her express consent to be called” then they can be contacted during these times. The professional representing the call centre will have to justify this, however. 

READ MORE: France orders cold-callers to use 09 prefix phone numbers

Additionally, the new legal framework will make it so that a person cannot be solicited “by telephone for commercial prospecting more than four times a month by the same business (or person acting on the business’ behalf).”

Also, if a customer says they do not wish to be contacted or solicited, then the call centre must refrain from contacting (or attempting to reach them) for at least 60 days after the refusal.

Violating these rules could mean hefty fines – for individuals, this could be up to €75,000, and for companies this could be up to €375,000.

Earlier this year France brought in a new rule requiring all call centres to use phone numbers with a 09 prefix, in order to allow customers to recognise the call. 

