What you need to know about installing a heat pump in your French property
Heat pumps are the big thing in energy efficient home heating - and cooling - in France and grants are available to help homeowners install them - but what are they? How much do they cost and what are the rules about installation and ownership?
Published: 19 October 2022 14:00 CEST
What you need to know about driving in France this autumn
If you're planning a trip in France by car this autumn, there are some things to be aware of - from blockades to fuel shortages, plus toll charges, traffic warning days and pollution rules.
Published: 19 October 2022 12:38 CEST
