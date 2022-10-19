Read news from:
ENERGY

What you need to know about installing a heat pump in your French property

Heat pumps are the big thing in energy efficient home heating - and cooling - in France and grants are available to help homeowners install them - but what are they? How much do they cost and what are the rules about installation and ownership?

Published: 19 October 2022 14:00 CEST
What you need to know about installing a heat pump in your French property
Photo by Dan LeFebvre on Unsplash

What is a heat pump?

Heat pumps – known as pompes à chaleur in France – offer energy-efficient alternative to boilers and air conditioning. Like a refrigerator, they transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer. 

When it’s cool outside, heat pumps move heat from the cool outdoors into your warm house. When it’s warmer, they move heat from inside your house to the outside. 

Because all they do is transfer heat rather than generate it, they efficiently keep the inside of your house at a comfortable temperature. 

A number of different types of heat pump are commercially available. Which one is right for you depends on your budget, location, property type and size. 

Since 2014, an estimated 180,000 heat pumps have been installed in properties across France annually.

How much you can save

The heat pump draws its energy from nature. It therefore creates more energy than it consumes – the very best, most expensive, generate five or six times more energy than they use. In concrete terms, that means you can save 60 percent or even 70 percent on your heating bill.

But they’re expensive to install, right?

Yes, they are. Heat pumps, depending on their type, and your property would set you back in the range of €10,000 to €16,000 – in part because you need a qualified installer to fit them.

As part of it’s energy-saving plan, the government has announced that grants of up to €9,000 (depending on your income) are available to help cover the cost of installing a heat pump.

This can be accessed via several existing schemes – MaPrimeRenov and Habiter Mieux, plus the CEE bonus or Eco PTZ low-rate environmental loan.

The website Mes Droits en Ligne (My Rights online) has a simulator that allows you to find out the scale of help available, and where you should go for it. As well as heat pumps, it has advice for solar panels, insulation, and other heating systems.

It should be noted that a lot of this financial aid is not available to second-home owners, although MaPrimeRenov does offer some help to second-home owners. 

Are there any rules surrounding the installation of a heat pump?

Yes, there are. A reputable installer – who must be RGE certified – will help you deal with the necessary déclaration préalable de travaux (prior declaration of works) with local authorities, who have to confirm that the installation is in accordance with local planning rules and intentions.

Make sure, too, if you live in a property that shares communal areas with other householders that you have the approval of any property ‘syndic’ before embarking on installation.

Be aware that heat pumps do make noise. The installation of the heat pump must provide systems for absorbing vibrating noise from the outdoor unit. Where possible, the external unit should be put on a base made of concrete, independent of the building, using anti-vibration mounts.

If this is not possible, the installation of a metal chair-support system is possible, provided that it is installed on a load-bearing wall.

A geothermal pump also requires installation approval from the Direction Régionale de l’Environnement, de l’Aménagement et du Logement (DRÉAL). Your installer should be able to help here.

Generally only the property owners can install a heat pump, but if you are a long-term tenant your landlord may agree to you installing the pump. As a tenant you cannot do major works like installing a heat pump without the prior approval of the landlord. 

Refrigerant handling and regulations

The company carrying out the installation must hold a “refrigerant” capacity certificate if the heat pump installation includes a filling or intervention phase on the refrigeration circuit. The certificate is not necessary if the heat pump being installed comes with less than 2kg of pre-charged refrigerant in the circuit.

Maintenance rules

A law published in July 2020 requires most heat pumps to go through a maintenance check every two years. 

Heat pumps that contain more than 2kg of HFC or HCFC refrigerant fluid must be serviced annually.

DRIVING IN FRANCE

What you need to know about driving in France this autumn

If you're planning a trip in France by car this autumn, there are some things to be aware of - from blockades to fuel shortages, plus toll charges, traffic warning days and pollution rules.

Published: 19 October 2022 12:38 CEST
What you need to know about driving in France this autumn

Autumn is a popular time for taking a trip in France – it’s usually quieter than the summer but temperatures are still mild and much of the countryside looks particularly stunning.

But if you’re planning a road trip this year, there are some things you need to know.

Fuel shortages

An ongoing strike and blockades at oil refineries has lead to shortages of fuel at many French filling stations, with drivers unable to fill up their cars.

Mindful of the upcoming school holidays (which begin in France on October 22nd) the French government has used a controversial power known as requisition to force striking employees back to work. This has lead to a gradual improvement at filling stations, but many are still experiencing shortages and it’s likely that it will be at least a week before things return to normal.

You can read the latest on the expected timeline HERE.

The shortages are particularly affecting the north of France and the greater Paris region, while south west France is seeing few problems – check out the map HERE for details in your area. 

MAP: How to find petrol or diesel during France’s fuel shortages

Hotel deals

A side effect of the fuel shortages is that many French families have cancelled planned November trips away, with one hoteliers organisation lamenting up to 60 percent of cancellations.

This means that if you’re in the market for a last-minute trip, there are some bargains to be had on accommodation.

Traffic

The autumn holidays aren’t as big as deal as les grandes vacances in the summer, but there are still some days when traffic is likely to be heavy.

French schools begin their two-week break on Friday, October 21st or Saturday, October 22nd (depending on whether they have Saturday classes) and the French traffic forecaster Bison futé predicts that traffic in the Paris region will be heavy on that Friday evening.

The following weekend – Friday, October 28th and Saturday October 29th – is also predicted to be busy on the roads, especially in the Paris region and in northern France, including Brittany and Normandy. The reason for this is that in addition to the school holidays Tuesday, November 1st is a public holiday in France, so many people will be seizing the chance for a long weekend away.

Strikes

Remember we mentioned that controversial strike-breaking power? Well, unions are not happy about this and are threatening more action after Tuesday’s ‘inter-professional’ strike. This is more likely to affect public transport than drivers, but there is the possibility of rolling roadblocks in some areas if hauliers get involved.

There are currently no confirmed strike dates for November, but you can keep up with the latest announcesments in our strike section HERE.

Toll charges

If you’ve driven on a French autoroute before, you will know that toll charges apply, and in some areas these have increased.

Different French autoroutes set their own charges, so the exact fee varies depending on where you are travelling, but for a long trip involving several motorways, expect to spend around €60.

If you’re driving a right-hand drive car, you might find it easier to get one of the pre-pay télépéage systems that allow you to pass right through toll booths.

READ ALSO What is télépéage and how does it work?

Crit’Air 

Likewise you may already be aware of the Crit’Air stickers, but this year the scheme has expanded to more towns and cities.

The Crit’Air sticker is required for all vehicles driving into any of these towns or cities – it gives your vehicle a ranking based on its emissions, and if you are driving an older, more polluting vehicle you may find yourself banned from certain areas or restricted in the times you can enter a town or city.

The Crit’Air sticker is purchased online but must be sent by post to your home, so you need to buy it in advance.

Full details on how to order it HERE

Breakdown fees

Hopefully you will never need a French breakdown service, but if you do it’s going to be more expensive as the government has increased fees that motorway breakdown services can charge.

You can find full details HERE on who to call and what to say if your vehicle breaks down.

New laws 

On October 1st, France brought in several new highway laws, including extra rules for bicycles, some changes to signage and rules for charging if you drive an electric car. Full details HERE.

