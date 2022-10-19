For members
DRIVING IN FRANCE
What you need to know about driving in France this autumn
If you're planning a trip in France by car this autumn, there are some things to be aware of - from blockades to fuel shortages, plus toll charges, traffic warning days and pollution rules.
Published: 19 October 2022 12:38 CEST
From traffic warning days to fuel shortages and roll roads, here's what you need to know about driving in France this autumn. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP
READER INSIGHTS
‘Ticket prices have doubled’ – Foreigners in France face high prices for family Christmas trips
After two years of travel restrictions, many foreigners in France were looking forward to a trip home to see family this Christmas, but now spiralling ticket prices - especially for air travel - have made the trip unaffordable for some.
Published: 18 October 2022 16:39 CEST
