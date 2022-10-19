Read news from:
DRIVING IN FRANCE

What you need to know about driving in France this autumn

If you're planning a trip in France by car this autumn, there are some things to be aware of - from blockades to fuel shortages, plus toll charges, traffic warning days and pollution rules.

Published: 19 October 2022 12:38 CEST
What you need to know about driving in France this autumn
From traffic warning days to fuel shortages and roll roads, here's what you need to know about driving in France this autumn. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

Autumn is a popular time for taking a trip in France – it’s usually quieter than the summer but temperatures are still mild and much of the countryside looks particularly stunning.

But if you’re planning a road trip this year, there are some things you need to know.

Fuel shortages

An ongoing strike and blockades at oil refineries has lead to shortages of fuel at many French filling stations, with drivers unable to fill up their cars.

Mindful of the upcoming school holidays (which begin in France on October 22nd) the French government has used a controversial power known as requisition to force striking employees back to work. This has lead to a gradual improvement at filling stations, but many are still experiencing shortages and it’s likely that it will be at least a week before things return to normal.

You can read the latest on the expected timeline HERE.

The shortages are particularly affecting the north of France and the greater Paris region, while south west France is seeing few problems – check out the map HERE for details in your area. 

Hotel deals

A side effect of the fuel shortages is that many French families have cancelled planned November trips away, with one hoteliers organisation lamenting up to 60 percent of cancellations.

This means that if you’re in the market for a last-minute trip, there are some bargains to be had on accommodation.

Traffic

The autumn holidays aren’t as big as deal as les grandes vacances in the summer, but there are still some days when traffic is likely to be heavy.

French schools begin their two-week break on Friday, October 21st or Saturday, October 22nd (depending on whether they have Saturday classes) and the French traffic forecaster Bison futé predicts that traffic in the Paris region will be heavy on that Friday evening.

The following weekend – Friday, October 28th and Saturday October 29th – is also predicted to be busy on the roads, especially in the Paris region and in northern France, including Brittany and Normandy. The reason for this is that in addition to the school holidays Tuesday, November 1st is a public holiday in France, so many people will be seizing the chance for a long weekend away.

Strikes

Remember we mentioned that controversial strike-breaking power? Well, unions are not happy about this and are threatening more action after Tuesday’s ‘inter-professional’ strike. This is more likely to affect public transport than drivers, but there is the possibility of rolling roadblocks in some areas if hauliers get involved.

There are currently no confirmed strike dates for November, but you can keep up with the latest announcesments in our strike section HERE.

Toll charges

If you’ve driven on a French autoroute before, you will know that toll charges apply, and in some areas these have increased.

Different French autoroutes set their own charges, so the exact fee varies depending on where you are travelling, but for a long trip involving several motorways, expect to spend around €60.

If you’re driving a right-hand drive car, you might find it easier to get one of the pre-pay télépéage systems that allow you to pass right through toll booths.

Crit’Air 

Likewise you may already be aware of the Crit’Air stickers, but this year the scheme has expanded to more towns and cities.

The Crit’Air sticker is required for all vehicles driving into any of these towns or cities – it gives your vehicle a ranking based on its emissions, and if you are driving an older, more polluting vehicle you may find yourself banned from certain areas or restricted in the times you can enter a town or city.

The Crit’Air sticker is purchased online but must be sent by post to your home, so you need to buy it in advance.

Breakdown fees

Hopefully you will never need a French breakdown service, but if you do it’s going to be more expensive as the government has increased fees that motorway breakdown services can charge.

New laws 

READER INSIGHTS

‘Ticket prices have doubled’ – Foreigners in France face high prices for family Christmas trips

After two years of travel restrictions, many foreigners in France were looking forward to a trip home to see family this Christmas, but now spiralling ticket prices - especially for air travel - have made the trip unaffordable for some.

Published: 18 October 2022 16:39 CEST
'Ticket prices have doubled' – Foreigners in France face high prices for family Christmas trips

For Local readers who live in the US, Australia, India and other long-haul destinations, visiting family and friends during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays is a big journey that can only be done by air. 

As the first winter holiday season in two years without travel restrictions in place, many who were looking forward to being able to finally see family – but then they checked the ticket prices.

The website Hopper noted that airline tickets in September were 22 percent more expensive when compared with 2019 prices, and 43 percent pricier than in 2021. 

The Local asked readers whether travel costs would be an impediment for travelling home this year, and almost a third of respondents said they would not be flying “due to high costs.” 

One reader, Mike, is still planning to travel to the United States this Christmas, but he noticed that the cost was “much higher.”

“It actually made a difference on our schedule,” he added. 

Another respondent, Kevin said he had noticed tickets to his home in the United States were “about €300-€400 more per ticket.”

Americans are not the only ones dealing with higher prices though. Michelle Newman, an Australian in Paris, has not been back to Australia in over two years. 

Even though she will still be making the trip, she noted that “ticket prices have doubled.” Another potential trouble spot for Australians, Newman pointed out was that “there is no longer a direct flight from Dubai.”

Indian readers of The Local have been faced with similar price-related dilemmas when it comes to travelling home. Abhijeet Shegokar, who lives in Paris, said that flights were as much as “60 percent higher” than they normally would be.

This was echoed by reader Swastik Rath, who lives in Lyon and noticed prices to go home were “30 to 40 percent higher.”

For many foreigners living in France, this winter season will represent the first time they are able to head home for the Christmas/ New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic, so some have decided to pay the high prices anyway.

“We had to cancel last year because of Omicron,” said Kathy Gallagher. “Not a chance this year as we have a new grandchild to see!”

In response to ticket prices going up, many readers had advice for how others can affordably travel home this winter.

“Book in advance” was the most common answer. Victoria, who lives in Marseille, said she puts “alerts out on multiple websites.” She recommended patience, packing extra clothes “in case your bags are delayed,” and “[being] willing to change dates.”

Other readers, like Ken who lives in Paris, also advised flexibility with dates: “The flight prices changes depending on your exact depart/arrival date, you could still find decent price if you’re flexible with your travel dates (+- a few days),” he said.

This is an option for those planning far enough ahead – using Google Flights calendar tools and other flight scanning websites, foreigners living in France can save various date combinations for their future holiday and receive periodic price updates. While this takes a bit more wiggle room with exact times and dates, as well as extra planning, but it can be a great way to snag a good deal if one arises. 

For some, there were precise timelines for when to book early, one respondent said to do so “three months in advance.”

For those heading back to the UK for the Christmas/ New Year’s holiday, Susan Robinson recommended trying to “travel mid week.” 

“I now spend a little more on my flight to get nearer where I live as trains in UK are not reliable because of strikes and taxis are now expensive because of the petrol/diesel going up,” added Robinson.

The other option is travelling outside peak times, and some readers told us that had given up on a family Christmas and were instead travelling in October or November.

While this may not be available to families tied to school calendars, it can be a potential way to save money while still getting to see family and friends.

Many thanks to everyone who answered our survey and shared their tips.

