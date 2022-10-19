What you need to know about driving in France this autumn

Autumn is a popular time for taking a trip in France – it’s usually quieter than the summer but temperatures are still mild and much of the countryside looks particularly stunning.

But if you’re planning a road trip this year, there are some things you need to know.

Fuel shortages

An ongoing strike and blockades at oil refineries has lead to shortages of fuel at many French filling stations, with drivers unable to fill up their cars.

Mindful of the upcoming school holidays (which begin in France on October 22nd) the French government has used a controversial power known as requisition to force striking employees back to work. This has lead to a gradual improvement at filling stations, but many are still experiencing shortages and it’s likely that it will be at least a week before things return to normal.

You can read the latest on the expected timeline HERE.

The shortages are particularly affecting the north of France and the greater Paris region, while south west France is seeing few problems – check out the map HERE for details in your area.

Hotel deals

A side effect of the fuel shortages is that many French families have cancelled planned November trips away, with one hoteliers organisation lamenting up to 60 percent of cancellations.

This means that if you’re in the market for a last-minute trip, there are some bargains to be had on accommodation.

Traffic

The autumn holidays aren’t as big as deal as les grandes vacances in the summer, but there are still some days when traffic is likely to be heavy.

French schools begin their two-week break on Friday, October 21st or Saturday, October 22nd (depending on whether they have Saturday classes) and the French traffic forecaster Bison futé predicts that traffic in the Paris region will be heavy on that Friday evening.

The following weekend – Friday, October 28th and Saturday October 29th – is also predicted to be busy on the roads, especially in the Paris region and in northern France, including Brittany and Normandy. The reason for this is that in addition to the school holidays Tuesday, November 1st is a public holiday in France, so many people will be seizing the chance for a long weekend away.

Strikes

Remember we mentioned that controversial strike-breaking power? Well, unions are not happy about this and are threatening more action after Tuesday’s ‘inter-professional’ strike. This is more likely to affect public transport than drivers, but there is the possibility of rolling roadblocks in some areas if hauliers get involved.

There are currently no confirmed strike dates for November, but you can keep up with the latest announcesments in our strike section HERE.

Toll charges

If you’ve driven on a French autoroute before, you will know that toll charges apply, and in some areas these have increased.

Different French autoroutes set their own charges, so the exact fee varies depending on where you are travelling, but for a long trip involving several motorways, expect to spend around €60.

If you’re driving a right-hand drive car, you might find it easier to get one of the pre-pay télépéage systems that allow you to pass right through toll booths.

Crit’Air

Likewise you may already be aware of the Crit’Air stickers, but this year the scheme has expanded to more towns and cities.

The Crit’Air sticker is required for all vehicles driving into any of these towns or cities – it gives your vehicle a ranking based on its emissions, and if you are driving an older, more polluting vehicle you may find yourself banned from certain areas or restricted in the times you can enter a town or city.

The Crit’Air sticker is purchased online but must be sent by post to your home, so you need to buy it in advance.

Full details on how to order it HERE.

Breakdown fees

Hopefully you will never need a French breakdown service, but if you do it’s going to be more expensive as the government has increased fees that motorway breakdown services can charge.

You can find full details HERE on who to call and what to say if your vehicle breaks down.

New laws

On October 1st, France brought in several new highway laws, including extra rules for bicycles, some changes to signage and rules for charging if you drive an electric car. Full details HERE.