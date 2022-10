Why do I need to know épuré ?

Because in France, conversations about style are not unusual.

What does it mean?

Épuré – roughly pronounced ay-pure-ay – is literally defined as “purified” or “to have been made pure.”

However, the word also has another meaning, one that is connected to fashion and style.

In this sense, the word can be used to describe a person and their taste in dress which might be regarded as refined and classy, yet simultaneously conventional or conservative.

Some English synonyms might be ‘paired down’ or ‘understated.’

While not an insult, this use of the épuré is a bit more casual than its formal definition listed above.

Épuré can also be used when describing someone’s interior design preferences – a “style épuré” would be characterised by simplicity and minimalism.

Use it like this

Elle s’en tient à porter les basiques, une bonne paire de bottes, une paire de jeans fiable et un pull noir classique. On peut dire qu’elle est épurée. – She sticks to wearing the basics – a good pair of boots, a reliable pair of jeans, and a classic black sweater. You could say she’s classy, yet understated.

Lorsque des non-Français visitent Paris, ils remarquent souvent le style épuré des Françaises, qui contraste avec les couleurs vives et les ensembles avant-gardistes que l’on peut voir à New York ou à Londres. – When non-French people visit Paris, they often notice the paired down style of French women, which contrasts with the bright colours and edgy outfits one might see in New York or London.